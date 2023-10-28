2024 Rippers Racer Support Program

October 28, 2023

Beta USA is proud to announce the new Beta Rippers racer support program. Beta Rippers provides local racers a support program through their local Beta dealership with a discounted price on a new 2024 Beta motorcycle, spare parts credit, a Beta team polo, and hat.

The Beta Rippers program is available for all racers competing in Motocross, Off-Road, or Trials competitions. Riders can reach out to their local Beta dealer and discuss their 2024 race plans. Beta dealers will choose which riders to support in their area.

Get on board today and be a part of this special program. Click the link at the bottom of this newsletter to locate a Beta dealer near you today.
