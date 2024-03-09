2024 TRIUMPH TRIPLE TROPHY COMPETITION LAUNCHES IN MOTO2

Triumph Triple Trophy launches for 2024 to run alongside the Moto2™ World Championship, powered by the fans

On the eve of the opening Grand Prix of the new season, Triumph Motorcycles and MotoGP™ have revealed the new 2024 Triumph Triple Trophy motorcycle, to be won by the rider who delivers the most stand-out performances in Moto2™ this season. And this year, for the first time, the winner will be chosen by the fans.

Unveiled at the Lusail International Circuit, Qatar, this year’s Triumph Triple Trophy will recognize and celebrate the riders who put in standout performances or comebacks within the incredibly competitive field, as well as those who achieve the biggest sporting success during each Moto2™ round. The winner at the end of the season will receive a custom-liveried Triumph Street Triple 765 RS, powered by the 765cc triple from which the record-setting Moto2™ powerplant is derived.

Immediately after each Moto2™ Grand Prix, an expert panel representing Triumph and the world of MotoGP™ will select a shortlist of three standout riders from that GP. The selection will consider the entire weekend, not just the race, and recognize stories of sporting perseverance and endurance as well as outright performance.

Fans will then be able to vote via the MotoGP™ Instagram channel, and the final order of those three riders will be directly decided by the number of fan votes each receives.

In reference to Triumph’s 765cc engine, points at each GP are awarded as such:

7 points for the rider with most fan votes

6 points for the rider with second most fan votes

5 points for the rider with third most fan votes

Fan voting will take place on the MotoGP Instagram Stories on each Sunday following the race. Results will be published by MotoGP each Monday. Interested fans may follow Triumph Triple Trophy full season leaderboard on the Moto2 page of the Triumph Website.

TriumphMotorcycles.com/for-the-ride/racing/moto2/triumph-triple-trophy

Past recipients of the custom-liveried Street Triple RS are Marco Bezzecchi in 2020, Raul Fernandez in 2021, Jeremy Alcoba in 2022 and Pedro Acosta in 2023.

Steve Sargent – Chief Product Officer, Triumph Motorcycles

“The Triumph Triple Trophy has run alongside the Moto2 World Championship for four years already, recognizing and helping to highlight the incredible depth of competition throughout the field. We’ve seen some remarkable performances and some very worthy winners, and now we’re excited to announce a change for 2024.

Moto2 fans can now decide the outcome of the Triumph Triple Trophy by voting for standout performers each weekend. By selecting from a shortlist of three riders each time, we hope the Moto2 community will relish the chance to decide who will take home this year’s Street Triple 7654 RS prize.

We have seen lap records falling every year since our 765cc triple started powering Moto2 in 2019 and history-making seasons such as Pedro Acosta’s – the latest graduate from Moto2 to already shine in MotoGP. But there are so many factors and so much grit and determination that goes into every Moto2 Grand Prix and this is what the Triple Trophy, now powered by the fans, aims to reward.”

Carlos Ezpeleta – Chief Sporting Officer, Dorna Sports

“Triumph have proven a great asset to Moto2 since they joined the Championship, in terms of performance – breaking lap records and playing a key role in placing the class between Moto3 and MotoGP – and in terms of the impressive reliability we’ve seen week in, week out. As a sport with such strong connections to the vital global motorcycling industry, we’re also very proud to have them represented in the paddock as a manufacturer.

Within that commitment, the Triumph Triple Trophy has become a much-coveted prize as well, and we’re really happy to introduce this new element for 2024: inviting fans to become part of the process and cast their votes.”