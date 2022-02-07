250SX West Championship Triple Crown event Arizona

Craig had a good start to the day was third in qualifying on the first larger football stadium-style track of the season. It was a familiar sight for fans as the first main event gate dropped, with the red plate holder quickly moving to the front and checking out to finish the race with a 14-second lead. Ready to do it again, Craig got another good start but was just behind in second during the first few sections. As he was about to take the lead, another rider collided with him, sending him off the track. He remounted in last but put in a championship-worthy ride to come back to fourth. Determined not to let the second main define his night, Craig came out with another amazing start to lead wire-to-wire in the third main event, scoring a 1-4-1 to finish second overall.

Thrasher was quick to find comfort on the track, narrowly missing his first fastest qualifier honors in the final moments of the session but still earning his best qualifying result in second. He got a great start in the opening race not too far behind his teammate in third, but a few mistakes cost him some spots, including a tip-over before the halfway mark, and ultimately finished eighth. In the second race, the 19-year-old had to put in the work after starting 11th from a less than ideal gate pick and would push every lap to make it up to seventh. Thankful to get another shot at it, Thrasher made sure the final race of the night was his best. He got out to a sixth-place start and would hold on to finish fifth in the final event, scoring seventh overall with his 8-7-5 scores.

The Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team returns to Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, on Saturday, February 12, for Round 6 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship.