250SX West Championship Triple Crown event Arizona

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Christian Craig earned two main event wins and executed an inspired comeback to score second overall (1-4-1) at last night’s first Triple Crown event of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross season in Glendale, Arizona. With five rounds completed for the 250SX West Championship, the Californian leaves the State Farm Stadium with an eight-point lead. Teammate Nate Thrasher had a solid debut with the challenging three-race format and came back to finish seventh with an 8-7-5 result.
Craig had a good start to the day was third in qualifying on the first larger football stadium-style track of the season. It was a familiar sight for fans as the first main event gate dropped, with the red plate holder quickly moving to the front and checking out to finish the race with a 14-second lead. Ready to do it again, Craig got another good start but was just behind in second during the first few sections. As he was about to take the lead, another rider collided with him, sending him off the track. He remounted in last but put in a championship-worthy ride to come back to fourth. Determined not to let the second main define his night, Craig came out with another amazing start to lead wire-to-wire in the third main event, scoring a 1-4-1 to finish second overall.
Thrasher was quick to find comfort on the track, narrowly missing his first fastest qualifier honors in the final moments of the session but still earning his best qualifying result in second. He got a great start in the opening race not too far behind his teammate in third, but a few mistakes cost him some spots, including a tip-over before the halfway mark, and ultimately finished eighth. In the second race, the 19-year-old had to put in the work after starting 11th from a less than ideal gate pick and would push every lap to make it up to seventh. Thankful to get another shot at it, Thrasher made sure the final race of the night was his best. He got out to a sixth-place start and would hold on to finish fifth in the final event, scoring seventh overall with his 8-7-5 scores.
The Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team returns to Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, on Saturday, February 12, for Round 6 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship.
Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 250 Team Manager
“Glendale was full of mixed emotions. We started the day out great with the boys qualifying awesome and going into the three mains with second and third gate picks. The first moto went very well with Christian winning and then the second main was full of drama with an early incident finding Christian on the ground in the sand section. Christian fought hard to regroup and charged forward from dead last to a solid fourth-place finish. Going into the final main event we needed a win and for Hunter (Lawrence) to be third in order to win the overall. Christian got off to an early lead and rode an awesome race to the victory, we just came up a little short to get the overall win. We are very proud of Christian and his ride tonight.
“Nate continues to make progress and had a good start in the first main, but had a tip-over and fought his way back to eighth. He had a good comeback from a tough start in the next race, coming back to seventh, and then fought hard again in the final main to finish fifth. We are happy to leave here healthy and continue to fight hard for the championship.”
Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing
“It was a crazy day for sure. I always like these Triple Crowns because I feel like I’m good at that format with the shorter races and being able to sprint away. After the first one, I was smiling because I felt like this could be a sweep and extend my points lead. I think everyone saw what happened in the second main – I got taken out by another rider. I was really mad about it, pretty sour actually, just because of where it happened and how it happened. I had to rebound from that and somehow got back to fourth from last. Then I got back out there for the last one and pulled the holeshot, and got another win. The 1-4-1 wasn’t quite enough for the overall win, but we’re close, and I think I put a stamp on how I’m riding. So I just need to keep doing what I’ve been doing.”
Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing
“I had a fun time at my first triple crown! I felt strong all day going into the night show, but I made a few mistakes early on in the first main. That kind of set me back a little, but we fought until the end! Overall, I’m happy with the progress we’ve made, and I’m looking to be better at the next round in Anaheim.”