First AMA Supercross two-time winner of 2022 season

Tomac started the day off second in qualifying behind his teammate and knew he had to execute three strong starts if he had a chance to back up his Anaheim 2 win. In the opening main event, the newest member of the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team did just that with a huge holeshot to lead wire-to-wire for a great start to the night. As the gate dropped on the second main event, the Coloradan proved his opening race wasn’t a fluke, grabbing another holeshot to once again lead the field from green flag to checkered. His goal of hitting all three holeshots wasn’t realized in the final race but still came out of the first lap in third. Tomac rode smart, knowing he had the overall secured if he brought it home in third, ending the night with a 1-1-3 result to take his second consecutive victory of the season.

Ferrandis’ day got off to a great start, claiming the top spot in qualifying in front of the Glendale crowd. He had an excellent gate pick for the opening race but found himself with an uphill battle after starting 12th. The Frenchman made a big push forward and put his YZ450F up into seventh. He learned a bit from the opening race and came around the second main-event start in eighth. With every lap, the track was less predictable and challenging, but he managed to make it up to fifth. Ferrandis was ready to make the final race count but didn’t get the opportunity after coming together with another rider early in the race. He pulled into the mechanics’ area but ultimately had to withdraw with damage to the bike, ending the night with a 7-5-22 tally for 12th overall.

The Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team will head back to Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, for the third time to end the west coast run on Saturday, February 12, at Round 6 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship.