First AMA Supercross two-time winner of 2022 season

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Eli Tomac became the first two-time winner of the 2022 season, taking home top honors at the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship’s first Triple Crown race of the season. He had a near-perfect night at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, going 1-1-3 for the overall win and expanding his lead in the 450SX Championship to 11 points. Dylan Ferrandis had a consistent first two main events in the three-race format but finished the night in 12th (7-5-22) after not being able to finish the final race.
Tomac started the day off second in qualifying behind his teammate and knew he had to execute three strong starts if he had a chance to back up his Anaheim 2 win. In the opening main event, the newest member of the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team did just that with a huge holeshot to lead wire-to-wire for a great start to the night. As the gate dropped on the second main event, the Coloradan proved his opening race wasn’t a fluke, grabbing another holeshot to once again lead the field from green flag to checkered. His goal of hitting all three holeshots wasn’t realized in the final race but still came out of the first lap in third. Tomac rode smart, knowing he had the overall secured if he brought it home in third, ending the night with a 1-1-3 result to take his second consecutive victory of the season.
Ferrandis’ day got off to a great start, claiming the top spot in qualifying in front of the Glendale crowd. He had an excellent gate pick for the opening race but found himself with an uphill battle after starting 12th. The Frenchman made a big push forward and put his YZ450F up into seventh. He learned a bit from the opening race and came around the second main-event start in eighth. With every lap, the track was less predictable and challenging, but he managed to make it up to fifth. Ferrandis was ready to make the final race count but didn’t get the opportunity after coming together with another rider early in the race. He pulled into the mechanics’ area but ultimately had to withdraw with damage to the bike, ending the night with a 7-5-22 tally for 12th overall.
The Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team will head back to Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, for the third time to end the west coast run on Saturday, February 12, at Round 6 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship.
Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 450 Team Manager
“We all know these Triple Crowns are a tough thing. You have to be consistent, and you have to have good starts three times in a row, so our day turned out awesome. Once again, qualifying was amazing. The boys were one and two, and you couldn’t ask for anything better. Then Eli had two out of three holeshots and two out of three wins. In addition to the great starts, he was consistent all night. Unfortunately for Dylan, there’s still a struggle on the starts. He had to come back through the pack in the first main, which he’s exceptional at, and had another good ride in the second one. In the final race, Dylan got tangled up with (Dean) Wilson and ended up having too much damage to the bike to carry on. So we’ll keep our heads down and work as hard as we can and come back stronger.”
Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing
“The win means a lot to me and puts us in a great spot for points position in the championship. My motorcycle was just so good the whole day, especially in the first two mains. My game plan was to go out and really just try to get the first race win and really set the tone for the night. It’s really important with the Olympic scoring that they use for these events. So in my mind, I knew I wanted to go out and win the first one and try to back it up. Obviously, we wanted to get all three, but I didn’t get the holeshot as I did in the others. I just felt good and had a good ride tonight in front of the home crowd. I’m not sure how many ended up down here, but we had a lot of people from my hometown, and of course, that makes it special.”
Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing
“Yesterday wasn’t a good day for me at the Triple Crown. I had a great qualifying but had a crash in the third main and couldn’t finish the race. It’s really frustrating, but let’s move forward and onto Anaheim 3 next weekend.”