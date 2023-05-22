Red flags fly at Alabama 2023 MotoAmerica Superbike and Supersport Championship

Forés Wins MotoAmerica Supersport “Extended” Race as Herrin Battles on in Alabama Sunnyvale, Calif., May 21, 2023 — The second round of the 2023 MotoAmerica Superbike and Supersport Championship at Barber Motorsports Park in Alabama saw the two Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC protagonists fighting at the front of their respective fields. However, Xavi Forés was particularly impressive in the first-ever MotoAmerica Supersport “Extended” race.



The Spanish ace made it look easy on the #12 Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC Panigale V2, dealing with multiple red flags better than the chasing pack and leading into the mandatory pit stop.



Forés emerged at half race distance in the lead ahead of Kawasaki’s Stefano Mesa, a position he would not relinquish as he took the third straight checkered flag of his MotoAmerica Supersport campaign. Forés, thanks to this “Extended” race being a double-points event, now holds a thoroughly commanding 27-point lead in the championship over Mesa with Yamaha’s Josh Hayes 46 points in arrears in third.



Herrin’s weekend in the Heart of Dixie state saw the 2021 MotoAmerica Supersport Champion take a pair of sixth place finishes aboard the factory Ducati Panigale V4 R. Citing continual tire issues that plagued the majority of the Superbike grid, Herrin showed his mettle and refused to give in, his 20-point haul for the weekend cementing him in fifth place so far in the championship on 49 points.



2023 MotoAmerica Superbike Standings After Round Two

P1 – Jake Gagne (Yamaha) 95

P2 – Cameron Beaubier (BMW) 71

P3 – Mathew Scholtz (Yamaha) 59

P4 – Cameron Petersen (Yamaha) 53

P5 – Josh Herrin (Ducati) 49



2022 MotoAmerica Supersport Standings After Round Two

P1 – Xavi Forés (Ducati) 100

P2 – Stefano Mesa (Kawasaki) 73

P3 – Josh Hayes (Yamaha) 54

P4 – Tyler Scott (Suzuki) 53

P5 – Michael Gilbert (Suzuki) 48



Xavi Forés (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC– #12)

“It was a really tricky race, but a good one for us!” Forés said. “There were a couple of red flags but we managed the pit stops well, as well as choosing the tires correctly. In the end, we used our experience to win the race. Now we have a 27-point lead in the championship and we’re looking forward to Road America which looks like it’ll be a great track for the Ducati Panigale V2.”



Josh Herrin (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC– #2)

“This weekend was tough,” Herrin said after race two. “We knew we might struggle here but we battled the tires more than anything. Everyone had issues with the tires but we just couldn’t find the right set-up to make the tires work as they should. It was frustrating, for sure, but we kept it on two wheels and took a pair of sixth places, got some valuable points. We’ll take the positives and move on to Road America.”



Round Three of the 2023 MotoAmerica Superbike and Supersport Championship will take place at the iconic Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, over the June 2-4 weekend.