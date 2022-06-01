36th Biker Fest Bike Show Award Winners

The long-awaited award ceremony of the most historic continental Custom Bike Show – the first edition was held in 1987 – with a prize pool of over 10,000 euros, was re-presented during the 36th Biker Fest International. An event that is the final of the Championship Custom Bike Show IMC (Italian Motorcycle Championship) and also the only date of the AMD World Championship of Custom Bike Building organized by AMD.

On the central stage of the village was awarded the Best in Show award, by Moreno andMicke Persello, directors of the magazines Bikers Life, Kustom World, Cruisin’ and Special Cafe, to Mirko Perugini of Gallery Motorcycles, who won with “La Modesto” an original and well-kept interpretation of the 40’s Harley-Davidson WL racing.

The V-Rod is the best Harley-Davidson Modified of the Custom THOM workshop, while the best Old Style is the H-D Shovelhead of Austrian Ace Motorcycles.

The Harley Road King is the most elaborate Bagger of the Calabrian Devil’s Garage, while in the Freestyle category has excelled the H-D WLA of Free Sound Customs.

And more: Best Metric for the Ducati Scrambler by MC Cyles, Best Scrambler the BMW R850 R by Bottega Bastarda and Best Cafe Racer award at the Laverda 1200 built by MV Cycles.

Finally, voted best Streetfighter of the bike show was the Ducati Monster of Mr Fighter. Stray’s Garage has been awarded as the best brand new customizer.

The Triumph “Trinity” of the atelier Lari Motori was announced the special on stage podium of the AMD World Championship, the H-D SR1 of RD Custom from Marseille; and the full custom craftsmanship “Greta” made by Meccanicamente.

It was important also the presence of two of the most famous customizer in Europe, Fred Kodlin, with two of his bikes, and Peter Penz.