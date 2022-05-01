50th Anniversary of Pro Motocross Championship

With the championship’s 50th anniversary on the horizon, the 2022 season is a significant one for Lucas Oil, as its broadcast production arm, MAVTV Motorsports Network, has expanded its role to become the primary broadcast and streaming partner, via MAVTV Plus, of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. An unprecedented full slate of live telecasts awaits, setting a new standard for how fans of the sport can watch the season unfold from across the globe. MAVTV Motorsports Network is available on most cable, satellite, and digital television providers, while MAVTV Plus will provide worldwide live streaming of the 50th
anniversary season for a yearly subscription of $99, or for $6.99 a month.
“Nearly a decade and a half ago Lucas Oil made the decision to fully embrace motocross, both as a sport and an industry, and establish a foundation for the next generation of American motocross to grow from. Now, 14 years later, we could not be prouder of how far we have come together, on the cusp of the 50th anniversary season,” said Morgan Lucas, President of Lucas Oil Products. “Much like our brand, motocross as a whole is built on passion and a hands-on enthusiast mindset. Pro Motocross represents the celebration and spectacle of this dedication, from the 40 riders who line up on every starting gate to the thousands of die-hard fans who hug the fence lines at the Nationals all summer long. We cannot wait for this landmark season to unfold, strengthening our commitment to the sport even further with a historic broadcast partnership through MAVTV Motorsports Network and MAVTV Plus.”
Fittingly, Lucas Oil’s roots stem from Southern California, much like the motocross industry. Founded by Forrest and Charlotte Lucas in Corona in 1989, Lucas Oil Products was created to provide consumers with the best lubricants and additives available anywhere. More than three decades later, Lucas Oil’s range of products is unparalleled, with a diversified range of industry segments that includes the automotive, industrial, marine, motorsports, outdoor, and powersports marketplaces, many of which were established by Forrest Lucas himself. With more than 300 premium oil and lubricant products available, Lucas Oil boasts the largest variety of shelf products from any oil company in the United States, with a distribution network spanning 48 different countries.