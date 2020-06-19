AMA/FIM Supercross tough season filled with injuries and setbacks

JGRMX SUZUKI IN THE POINTS AT UTAH SX

Team Suzuki Press Office – June 18.

After a tough season filled with injuries and setbacks, the JGRMX/ Yoshimura/ Suzuki Racing team heads into this weekend’s final round of the 2020 Monster Energy AMA/ FIM World Supercross series at the penultimate round at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Broc Tickle raced his Suzuki RM-Z450 to 16th in the Main Event yesterday (Wednesday) – run under a closed circuit again due to the ongoing crisis – while teammate Fredrik Noren came away with a season-best finish.

Tickle’s hand injury continues to improve, and his results showed with impressive track speed and increased aggression. After a steady heat race that gave him a direct transfer to the Main Event, Tickle struggled to get a good jump off the gate and began the Main at a disadvantage but continued to charge to the chequered flag. Now he is looking for better starts and early laps to carry him into the Main in Sunday’s 17th and final round.

Said Tickle: “Today was positive for me. We made some adjustments to the bike to be ready as the track deteriorated, and we went in the right direction. Results-wise it was not what we were looking for, but we are making progress. Overall, I had a solid performance.”

Noren had his best finish of the season and is eager to have one more chance to better his results before the season concludes. After completing a challenging first year in the competitive premiere class, he lines up at the final round with confidence-building performances behind him.

“It was a better day today for both guys,” said Team Manager Jeremy Albrecht. “We did not get the results we wanted but we keep making improvements at each race. We need some good starts and to keep riding like they did today. We will do our best to end the season strong.”

The final event of the 17-round season takes place on Sunday, June 21st at 3:00 PM ET. The JGRMX/ Yoshimura/ Suzuki Racing team is looking forward to capping the year with great rides from Tickle and Noren in the 450 class and a solid final result from Alex Martin aboard his Suzuki RM-Z250 in the East / West Showdown.

Broc Tickle – RM-Z450 – 16th

Fredrik Noren – RM-Z450 – 20th