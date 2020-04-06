AMA SUPERBIKE MOTOAMERICA REVISES 2020 SUPERBIKE SCHEDULE

Team Suzuki Press Office – April 5.

MotoAmerica has cancelled the MotoAmerica AMA Superbike round at Virginia International Raceway on May 1-3rd due to the ongoing pandemic and the Governor of Virginia’s Stay-At-Home order that is set to end on June 10th.

Although MotoAmerica and the circuit worked diligently to find an alternative date, the task proved impossible. MotoAmerica, is still working towards holding a 10-event schedule.

Currently, the 2020 MotoAmerica Series is scheduled to begin May 29-31st with Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, with the Superbikes at Road America and the Vintage MotoFest event.

A statement from MotoAmerica reads:

“We worked with hard with VIR to try and find a new date once Governor Northam extended the Stay-At-Home order to June 10th, but we couldn’t make it work and have been forced to cancel,” said MotoAmerica President Wayne Rainey.

“Not being able to race at VIR in 2020 was not something we ever imagined, but then again we never thought we’d be faced with something like COVID-19. We will continue to work towards a 10-event schedule for 2020 and will keep everyone posted moving forward. In the meantime, we urge our fans, teams and riders to continue to do the right things to keep them safe and healthy.”

Current 2020 MotoAmerica Schedule:

Rd 1: May 29-31: Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

Rd 2: June 26-28: The Ridge, Shelton, Washington.

Rd 3: July 10-12: WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey, California.

Rd 4: July 31-August 2: Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, Braselton, Georgia.

Rd 5: August 7-9: Pittsburgh International Race Complex, Wampum, Pennsylvania.

Rd 6: September 11-13: New Jersey Motorsports Park, Millville, New Jersey.

Rd 7: September 18-20: Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Alabama.

Rd 8: October 9-11: Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, Indiana.

Rd 9: November 13-15: Circuit of The Americas, Austin, Texas.

