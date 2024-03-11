Aprilia’s Perfect weekend in Daytona for Gus Rodio at MotoAmerica Twins Cup

GUS RODIO RIDES APRILIA RS 660 TO TWO COMMANDING VICTORIES IN MOTOAMERICA TWINS CUP SEASON OPENER AT DAYTONA INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY

APRILIA RIDERS CLAIM FOUR OF THE SIX PODIUM PLACES AVAILABLE IN RACES HELD FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

DAYTONA BEACH, FL – 10 MARCH 2024 – Aprilia rider Gus Rodio’s campaign to clinch the MotoAmerica Twins Cup title he narrowly missed out

on in 2023 could not have started in a better way. The Hammonton, N.J., resident piloted his Rodio Racing – Powered by Robem Engineering Aprilia RS 660 to two victories by impressive margins at the season-opening round of MotoAmerica’s 2024 Twins Cup at Daytona International Speedway.

Rodio’s two wins were just a couple of the successes Aprilia RS 660 riders had on Friday and Saturday on the iconic facility’s 3.51-mile motorcycle road course layout. Rodio’s teammates – Twins Cup rookie Alessandro Di Mario and veteran Ben Gloddy – and TopPro Racing’s Avery Dreher scored two podium finishes and three additional top-five finishes between them. In total, Aprilia riders claimed 11 of the 20 total Top-10 finishes on the double race weekend.

Rodio’s eye-popping pace was evident from the first on-track session of the round, as his best lap in the Thursday practice session was more than 1.5 seconds faster than the rest of the field. Dreher posted the second-best time, followed by Gloddy in third, Di Mario in eighth, Dreher’s TopPro Racing teammate, Romeo Chiavini, in ninth and Righteous Racing’s Ray Hofman in 10th.

The first of two qualifying sessions took place later Thursday, and Rodio was again at the top of the time sheets with a lap time that more than a second faster than his best time in practice. Dreher was third-fastest in the session, with Gloddy sixth-fastest, Di Mario seventh-fastest, Chiavini ninth-fastest and Hofman 10th.

Qualifying concluded on Friday morning with Rodio having secured the first pole position of the 2024 MotoAmerica Twins Cup season by 0.822 seconds. Dreher qualified third, giving Aprilia two machines on the front row of the grid. Gloddy ended up qualifying fifth, Di Mario seventh, and Chiavini 10th.

Friday afternoon’s Race 1 saw Rodio gradually pull away at the front while Dreher, Gloddy and Di Mario battled it out with two other riders for the last two steps on the podium. Rodio narrowly missed out on taking the holeshot but had assumed the race lead by the end of Lap 1 and led every lap thereafter – taking victory by a margin of more than 11 seconds. Gloddy, Dreher and Di Mario found themselves in a four-way – and in the closing laps five-way – fight for the podium, as the group took turns drafting and re-drafting each other during the nine-lap race. On the run to the finish line, Dreher edged out Di Mario for the last step on the podium by 0.087 seconds. Gloddy finished sixth, missing out on a top-five finish by 0.343 seconds.

Other Aprilia riders who finished in the Top-10 include Chiavini in eighth and Hofman in 10th.

In Saturday morning’s Race 2, it took Rodio a little longer to break away from the field – but the result was the same. Like in Race 1, Rodio slotted into second place as the field reached Turn 1 for the first time and moved into the lead later on the first lap. Though another front runner drafted by Rodio to lead at the end of Lap 1, Rodio reassumed the lead on Lap 2 and led the remainder of the race.

Unfortunately for Dreher, an incident on Lap 1, Turn 1, caused him to crash heavily, and he was unable to rejoin the race. When the rider running in second place retired from the race on Lap 4, it allowed Gloddy, Di Mario and two other riders to have a four-way go at the last two podium places. Like in Race 1, riders in the group took turns drafting and re-drafting each other. Di Mario finished in third place – 0.044 seconds behind the second-place rider – and Gloddy clinched a top-five finish.

The other Aprilia riders who scored top-10 finishes include Hofman in eighth and Chiavini in ninth.

After two races, Rodio has amassed a 19-point lead in the points standings. Di Mario sits in third place in the standings, Gloddy fifth, Dreher eighth, Chiavini ninth and Hofman in 10th.

Of the 26 riders registered for MotoAmerica Twins Cup at the Daytona round, 12 were slated to compete with Aprilia RS 660s.

The next MotoAmerica Twins Cup race takes place April 21-23 at the Road Atlanta circuit in Braselton, Ga.

Gus Rodio / Rodio Racing – Powered by Robem Engineering

“I’m super happy with a perfect weekend in Daytona. We couldn’t ask for anymore, and I’m excited to keep this momentum going into the next round.”

Alessandro Di Mario / Rodio Racing – Powered by Robem Engineering

“I’m really happy with how my first time at Daytona turned out. It was a challenging weekend for sure, but we were able to get some solid points for the championship. I want to thank the team for all the work they did behind the scenes, and I am really looking forward to the next rounds. Bring on Atlanta!”