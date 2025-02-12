Auditorium of Aruba’s Global Cloud Data Center hosts 2025 WorldSBK season launch of Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team

The Auditorium of Aruba‘s Global Cloud Data Center in Ponte San Pietro (Bergamo, Italy) hosted the 2025 WorldSBK season launch of the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team.

It was a completely unprecedented event during which, in addition to the liveries of the Ducati Panigale V4R of Alvaro Bautista and Nicolò Bulega, were also unveiled those of the two Ducati V21L of the Aruba Cloud MotoE team and the brand new Ducati Desmo450 MX of the Aruba.it – Ducati Factory MX team of which Aruba is title sponsor in the first historical participation of the Borgo Panigale factory in the MXGP Motocross World Championship.

Led by the presentation of the two Sky Sport F1 journalist Mara Sangiorgio and Davide Camicioli, the more than 300 people present, including authorities, sponsors’ representatives, guests and media, applauded the new colours of the Ducati Panigale V4R before meeting the riders at the dinner following the ceremony.

On one side was two-time SBK World Champion Alvaro Bautista, now in his fifth season with the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team, who will return to the track with renewed enthusiasm and increased motivation after the 2024 season in which he had to deal with a sudden change in regulations that were not easy to manage.

On the other hand, Nicolò Bulega – World Supersport Champion 2023 – who in his rookie year in WorldSBK was among the great protagonists, managed to prolong the fight for the world title until the last round, finishing as runner-up. This will also be the fourth season for the Italian rider in the Aruba Racing family.

The time for celebrations, however, is already over. The Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team will fly in a few hours to Australia where the first round of the 2025 Superbike World Championship will be staged at Phillip Island over the weekend of 21-23 February, preceded by two days of official testing scheduled for 17 and 19 February at the iconic Australian circuit.

Stefano Cecconi (Team Principal Aruba.it Racing – Ducati)

“In 2024, we fought until the last race, and we know that the season about to begin will also offer us a challenge that is perhaps even tougher. However, we feel ready to face it at our best and with maximum motivation. The weather we found during the winter tests did not allow us to measure ourselves against all our opponents and did not offer us much time to spend on the track, so it will be even more interesting to do so during the next official test days in Australia, where the work of adapting to the new technical regulations will also continue. I know the value of our riders and the guys in the team well, so all that remains is for me to wish them all the best of luck”.

Claudio Domenicali (CEO Ducati Motor Holding)

“This is a special day for Ducati and Aruba, two Italian companies of excellence that for over ten years have enjoyed a successful partnership characterized by a common passion for great challenges. With the presentation of the Aruba Racing season this collaboration is not only renewed, but raises the bar even higher, adding to the management of the Ducati official team in WorldSBK and the MotoE team also the new role of Title Sponsor for Ducati’s first historic adventure in the MXGP World Championship. We are certain that from all three of these experiences we will be able to obtain great satisfaction, relying on a consolidated working method with the people of Aruba, starting from CEO Stefano Cecconi, which focuses on technology, development and innovation with the ultimate goal of continuous growth”.

Luigi Dall’Igna (General Manager Ducati Corse)

“A new season is beginning in WorldSBK with the same goal as always for the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati Team: to fight for the Riders’ World Title that we did not win last year and try to bring it back to Borgo Panigale. This is our mission, and we will give everything to achieve the goal. It is a tough challenge, we are aware of the level of our rivals, but we know what to do, we have already demonstrated it in the past. We know perfectly the potential of our riders, Álvaro Bautista and Nicolò Bulega, who have been World Champions in several categories and who in 2024 fought for the World Championship until the end and were competitive in almost every race with the Panigale V4 R. We can’t wait to see Álvaro and Nicolò take to the track with the new liveries in the next tests in Australia and in the first race at Phillip Island, a truly special track. Let’s not forget the Team and Manufacturer World Titles that we won last year, let’s start from here and continue in this direction. I’m sure it will be a season full of emotions, we will have a lot of fun.”

Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #19)

“I am very motivated for this season which will be my fifth with the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team, the fourth in a row. Last year was more difficult than expected, but we still got positive results, finishing third in the world championship standings. It’s clear that expectations are higher this season, and if I’ve decided to continue racing, it’s because I feel I’m still physically and mentally competitive. We will try to find a good feeling right away and have fun. I thank the Aruba Racing team and Ducati for their support and commitment. I will do everything possible to reciprocate this trust by obtaining excellent results”.

Nicolò Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #11)

“I am thrilled to start my second year with the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team. I can say that I am very confident about what we did last season. 2024 has been very positive, and an excellent feeling has been created within the team. We start immediately in Australia, where last year I scored my first win on debut, so expectations are undoubtedly high. The first goal is to come home from Phillip Island with even better memories”.