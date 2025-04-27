Beta Riders Bring the Heat at Wiseco World Two-Stroke Championship﻿

The 2025 Wiseco World Two-Stroke Championship, hosted by Fasthouse, delivered a high-octane celebration of two-stroke tradition. With midweek rains soaking the course, riders faced a freshly revised layout and prime conditions as the sweet sounds of premix echoed through the hills. In Race 1, Beta USA’s Bryson Gardner charged out of the gate in 3rd and held strong to finish 5th. Teammate Dare DeMartile battled through the pack to secure 4th. Moto 2 unfolded with similar intensity, but a first-turn pileup shuffled the field. DeMartile capitalized on the chaos, jumping from fourth to second, while Gardner pushed through for a solid third-place finish. DeMartile’s 4-2 moto finishes secured him 2nd overall, while Gardner’s consistent 5-3 performance earned 4th overall in the highly competitive Open Pro Division—marking another strong showing for the Beta USA Factory Team.