Beta Riders Bring the Heat at Wiseco World Two-Stroke Championship﻿

The 2025 Wiseco World Two-Stroke Championship, hosted by Fasthouse, delivered a high-octane celebration of two-stroke tradition. With midweek rains soaking the course, riders faced a freshly revised layout and prime conditions as the sweet sounds of premix echoed through the hills. In Race 1, Beta USA’s Bryson Gardner charged out of the gate in 3rd and held strong to finish 5th. Teammate Dare DeMartile battled through the pack to secure 4th. Moto 2 unfolded with similar intensity, but a first-turn pileup shuffled the field. DeMartile capitalized on the chaos, jumping from fourth to second, while Gardner pushed through for a solid third-place finish. DeMartile’s 4-2 moto finishes secured him 2nd overall, while Gardner’s consistent 5-3 performance earned 4th overall in the highly competitive Open Pro Division—marking another strong showing for the Beta USA Factory Team.
Results:
Dare DeMartile » 2nd Place » Open Pro
Bryson Gardner » 4th Place » Open Pro
Factory 300 RX
“2stroke national was awesome! One day on the bike before the event with the team! First Moto got off to a okay start and ran 3rd until I got passed for fourth. Second Moto hand a great start. Ended up getting my self into the second position and finished there for a solid second overall!”
Factory 300 RX
“I thought we had a good day as a team. Good starts with the front group all day and two solid motos for us, nothing flashy. The track was one of the better Two Stroke National tracks we had because of the rain on Friday. First moto was tricky, and I struggled with line choice a little bit but second moto the track shaped up awesome! It was good vibes all day racing dirt bikes and trying to compete with some really good dudes. Our bikes are very competitive and I’m excited to continue to develop and grow these motorcycles in different areas of our sport.”
