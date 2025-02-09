Billy Bolt claims victory at SuperEnduro Round Five in Hungary

Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Billy Bolt has made it five in a row by securing a hard-fought overall victory at the fifth round of the 2025 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship, held in Budapest, Hungary.

With the track inside the MVM Dome proving to be one of the shortest of the season so far, qualifying times were incredibly tight. Bolt set the fourth-quickest time, just over a quarter of a second behind the two joint-fastest riders. In SuperPole, Billy pushed hard over the demanding course, posting the second-fastest time and earning two valuable championship points.

Getting off the gate well in race one, Bolt went for an inside line through the first corner, which earned him the holeshot. From there, the Brit stayed focused, avoided lapped traffic, and maintained a solid pace all the way to the chequered flag to claim the race win.

Setting off from the second row in the reverse-grid race two, Bolt stayed out of trouble on lap one before increasing his pace to chase down the riders ahead. Delivering fastest lap after fastest lap, the FE 350 racer climbed to second place by the end of lap eight. Although he closed in on leader Jonny Walker, Billy couldn’t mount a challenge for the top spot and settled for second.

Another strong start saw Bolt round the first corner in second before moving up into the lead after clearing the rocks. From then on, for the final 13 laps raced of the evening, Billy was untouchable. Looking fast, smooth, and in control, he lapped all but the top four on his way to securing his second race win of the night.

With a second-place SuperPole finish and 1-2-1 race results, Bolt claimed his fifth consecutive overall victory, extending his lead at the top of the championship standings to a comfortable 85 points.

Round six of the 2025 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship is set to be held in Bolt’s home town of Newcastle in the United Kingdom on 1 March.

Billy Bolt: “Overall, I’m really happy with how the evening went. I was frustrated after race one, because I knew I could have ridden better. Then, even though I came second in race two, I was a lot happier with how that race went – we were able to make some changes to the bike and I tried out some new lines, and that all seemed to pay off. In race three, everything came together and I felt really comfortable out there. It feels great to take another win, and now I’m looking forward to my home race in Newcastle in three weeks’ time.”

Results – 2025 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship – Round 5, Hungary

Prestige Overall

1. Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 59 points

2. Jonny Walker (Triumph) 55 pts

3. Ashton Brightmore (GASGAS) 41 pts

4. Mitch Brightmore (GASGAS) 37 pts

5. Will Hoare (Husqvarna) 35 pts

Prestige Race 1

1. Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 12 laps, 6:47.845

2. Jonny Walker (Triumph) 12 laps, 6:52.613

3. Ashton Brightmore (GASGAS) 12 laps, 6:54.335

Prestige Race 2

1. Jonny Walker (Triumph) 12 laps, 6:32.630

2. Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 12 laps, 6:34.679

3. Will Hoare (Husqvarna) 12 laps, 6:48.582

Prestige Race 3

1. Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 13 laps, 7:04.089

2. Mitch Brightmore (GASGAS) 13 laps, 7:15.076

3. Jonny Walker (Triumph) 13 laps, 7:15.415

Championship Standings (After Round 5)

1. Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 303 points

2. Jonny Walker (Triumph) 218 pts

3. Ashton Brightmore (GASGAS) 194 pts

4. Mitch Brightmore (GASGAS) 182 pts

5. Eddie Karlsson (Stark) 158 pts