BINDER FEISTY AND FAST THROUGH SPANISH MOTOGP QUALIFICATION TO CAPTURE 11TH ON THE GRID

Binder makes the Q2 cut for the first time in 2021

– Less than eight tenths of a second split the entire Q2 qualification pack

– Remy Gardner sets new Moto2 lap record on the way to first Moto2 Pole Position of ‘21

Compared to the 2020 round at the same venue twelve months ago the fourth fixture of MotoGP began in bright but cooler conditions. Brad Binder sprung out of the pitbox to set the fastest lap in Free Practice 1 and both the South African and teammate Miguel Oliveira remained in contention for direct Q2 entry throughout Friday.

Binder suffered a crash in the entry to Turn 5 during FP3 on Saturday morning and the tumble meant he didn’t have enough time to improve. The session was incredibly close and saw the top ten separated by less than two tenths of a second.

The 15-minute Q1 dash took place in the warmest but windiest climate of the weekend and Binder set a rapid 1min 37.3 on his third attempt to sit in the first two slots for most of the period. He moved through to Q2 and the chance for a better grid position but was limited by the remaining tire choice in his allocation. Binder ended Saturday’s action with 11th meaning the fourth row and five positions ahead of Oliveira in 16th. Tech3 KTM Factory Racing’s Danilo Petrucci registered 19th while Iker Lecuona will sit two spots behind.

The 110km, 25 lap race begins at 14.00 CET on Sunday.

Brad Binder: “Today was a bit up and down. I felt really quite good in FP3 but made a big mistake while trying to change my line in Turn 5 and missed my braking marker by a mile. It was quite a big crash but luckily nothing serious and all is fine. Q1 was OK but difficult to make a quick, single lap and then in Q2 I had only one new tire left, so I was pretty happy with the lap I could make in the circumstances. In FP4 we had tried a few things on the bike and some worked and others didn’t but it was great to use that session in a positive way and understand some things for Sunday. Overall, I’m really happy. I think our pace for tomorrow is very good, especially for the end of the race.”

Miguel Oliveira: “It was not the best day to be honest but I had a very good lap cancelled because I triggered the track limit sensors out of Turn 10. We’re 16th for tomorrow but I feel that the race can be good. Here in Jerez it is usually a long race, a long marathon to the finish. Our pace is looking decent and I am comfortable on the bike so let’s see what we can do.”

Danilo Petrucci:“It was a difficult qualifying. I crashed in FP4 with my preferred bike and the setup I had on the second was not as good. We had some small vibrations on the front during Qualifying. Unfortunately, we’ll start quite far back but on the positive side our pace is pretty good. So, for tomorrow, we need a strong start and keep focusing to do our pace. The target is to score some points.”

Iker Lecuona: “I continued to improve throughout today. I feel better with the bike each time I go out and I worked a lot with my crew. We tried something on the base setting and finally, I could do better lap times on my own in FP4 and also in Qualifying. We have been working a lot for the race, I think we have a decent pace and we know tomorrow is an important day. We will try to stay inside the group and fight for points.”

KTM GP Academy: Moto2 & Moto3

One second split the top fifteen riders in the Moto3 Q2 session during a sunny but breezy afternoon of qualification. Red Bull KTM Tech3’s Ayumu Sasaki was half a second from the Pole Position effort and is the highest ranked KTM RC4 rider on the grid in 8th place. Niccolo Antonelli was 9th and Sasaki’s teammate, Deniz Öncü, fills the final spot in the top ten. Double GP winner this year and world championship leader, Red Bull KTM Ajo’s Pedro Acosta, emerged in 1st place from Q1 and rested 13th fastest in Q2.

Red Bull KTM Ajo’s Remy Gardner clipped tenths of a second away from the Moto2 lap record during FP3. The Australian also fronted Q2 from the first minutes of the session. Gardner secured 1st place by just seven hundredths for his first Pole Position of the year and the fourth of his career. Raul Fernandez will start from 5th and the second row for his home Grand Prix. The Spaniard was just a tenth of a second from his teammate.

Remy Gardner: "I know this track pretty well! Everyone is fast so it is always tough here. The bike is working well and feel good. The lap was decent and not perfect but still enough to get me on Pole so I'm happy." Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup Jerez welcomed the elite of the 2021 line-up for round two and after 16 laps on Saturday afternoon it was Daniel Muñoz, from nearby Seville, who raced to the checkered flag first. The second dash of the meeting takes place on Sunday.



Races: May 2nd, 2021 – Moto3 11.00 CET | Moto2 12.20 CET | MotoGP 14.00 CET

Results Qualifying MotoGP Gran Premio Red Bull de España

1. Fabio Quartararo (FRA) Yamaha +1.36.755

2. Franco Morbidelli (ITA) Yamaha +0.057

3. Jack Miller (AUS) Ducati +0.105

4. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA) Ducati +0.205

5. Takaaki Nakagami (JPN) Honda +0.253

11. Brad Binder (RSA) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing +0.712

16. Miguel Oliveira (POR) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (Q1) 1:37.746

19. Danilo Petrucci (ITA) Tech3 KTM Factory Racing (Q1) 1:38.065

21. Iker Lecuona (ESP) Tech3 KTM Factory Racing (Q1) 1:38.139

Results Qualifying Moto2 Gran Premio Red Bull de España

1. Remy Gardner (AUS) Red Bull KTM Ajo 1:40.667

2. Fabio Di Giannantonio (ITA) 1:42.901 +0.071

3. Marco Bezzecchi (ITA) +0.174 +0.086

5. Raul Fernandez (ESP) Red Bull KTM Ajo +0.141

Results Qualifying Moto3 Gran Premio Red Bull de España

1. Tatsuki Suzuki (JPN) Honda 1:45.807

2. Jeremy Alcoba (ESP) Honda +0.125

3. Andrea Migno (ITA) Honda +0.200

8. Ayumu Sasaki (JPN) Red Bull KTM Tech3 +0.505

10. Deniz Öncü (TUR) Red Bull KTM Tech3 +0.642

13. Pedro Acosta (ESP) Red Bull KTM Ajo +0.860

15. Jaume Masia (ESP) Red Bull KTM Ajo +1.036