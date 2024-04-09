OUTDO CORP New Technical Partner for BMW in WorldSBK project

Munich. BMW Motorrad Motorsport has a new Technical Partner by its side in the FIM Superbike World Championship (WorldSBK) this season: the globally renowned battery manufacturer and power solutions provider, OUTDO CORP. This new strong partnership was officially announced during the WorldSBK race weekend in Barcelona (ESP). The collaboration between BMW Motorrad Motorsport and OUTDO CORP encompasses both WorldSBK teams, the ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team and the Bonovo action BMW Racing Team.

OUTDO is an innovative company specializing in the research and development, manufacturing, sales, and after-sales service of rechargeable batteries. It owns globally renowned brands such as OUTDO, OD, LEO, etc. For 27 years, the various series of battery products produced by OUTDO have been in demand in over 100 countries worldwide, receiving high recognition from global partners and consumers in the market.

“We are very pleased to welcome OUTDO into our BMW Motorrad Motorsport family,” said BMW Motorrad Motorsport Director Marc Bongers. “It’s great to have a Technical Partner like OUTDO by our side. As a globally renowned battery manufacturer, OUTDO brings extensive experience and leading technologies in the field of rechargeable batteries. The strong partnership with OUTDO is a significant asset to our entire WorldSBK project and helps us take the next step forward. We look forward to a successful collaboration!”

Chairman of OUTDO, Mr. Zhimin Ke, stated that the corporate culture and goals of OUTDO align well with those of BMW Motorrad Motorsport: “OUTDO has always emphasized on continuous technological research and development and product innovation capabilities. OUTDO will provide excellent products and leading technical support to BMW Motorrad Motorsport, injecting new vitality into the WorldSBK championship through the strong new alliance.”

The new partnership kicked off with a successful first official joint weekend: in Barcelona, OUTDO CORP and BMW Motorrad Motorsport celebrated together a pole position, two victories, and another podium finish for Toprak Razgatlioglu (TUR) and the ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team.