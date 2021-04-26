Battle for the crown at AMA Supercross Championship Salt Lake City

The stage was set for a battle for the crown between the two Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing teammates, with Nichols having an eight-point advantage. Craig fired the first shot, topping the timesheets in the first two sessions. The Californian held onto the fastest qualifying honors in spite of his big crash in the final qualifying session. He went to the Alpinestars’ Mobile Medical Unit to seek evaluation on his injured left ankle and made the decision to try to race. Craig lined up for his heat, but it was too much pressure on his leg, so he withdrew from the race early.

Qualifying fourth, Nichols came out swinging in his heat race, leading from start to finish for a dominant victory. Unfortunately, he was unable to pull off a repeat in the Main Event and found himself sixth after the first lap. The red-plate holder rode a smart race and worked his way to fourth. Nichols put the pressure on and made the pass for third after his competitor went wide into the hay bales. He closed the gap on the leaders but ran out of time and had to settle for the final spot on the podium.

The Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing team returns next weekend for the East-West Shootout at the Monster Energy AMA Pro Supercross season finale on Saturday, May 1, at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah. Both Nichols and Justin Cooper look to seal the deal in their respective 250SX championships, with Nichols holding a 23-point lead in the East and Cooper leading by 20-points in the West.