bLU cRU’s Sofuoğlu Seals Third in the 2020 WorldSSP300 Championship at Estoril

Biblion Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSSP300 Supported Team’s bLU cRU rider Bahattin Sofuoğlu secured third in the FIM Supersport 300 World Championship standings, after an incredible charge to fourth in the final race of the season at Circuito Estoril.

Sofuoğlu, who also wins the 2020 Yamaha R3 bLU cRU Challenge, was on the backfoot ahead of Race 2, having qualified 21st in Saturday’s Superpole, but showed his potential in the Warm-Up with the third fastest time.

In Race 2, the Turkish youngster charged into the top 10 and quickly put himself into podium contention four laps from the end. The Biblion Motoxracing Yamaha rider battled over third but narrowly missed out on the rostrum, finishing fourth by 0.067s.

After being involved in an unavoidable incident in Race 1, Yamaha MS Racing WorldSSP300 Supported Team’s Unai Orradre was also fighting amongst the second group in Sunday’s 10-lap finale. After a solid start from eighth on the grid, the 16-year-old Spaniard was shuffled back to 14th in the tight pack, eventually collecting points in 13th.

Having scored points in Race 1, Yamaha MS Racing’s Ton Kawakami was aiming to better his result on Sunday and joined teammate Orradre in the top 10 battle. The Brazilian dropped to 17th on lap six, but recovered to his 11th points finish of the season in 14th, just 0.006s behind Orradre.

Alan Kroh, also riding for Yamaha MS Racing made a storming charge from 27th to collect the final point in 15th, while Biblion Motoxracing Yamaha’s Alvaro Diaz, who started 26th, was caught in traffic, finishing 18th.

Bahattin Sofuoğlu – R2: P4 / Championship: P3

Biblion Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSSP300 Supported Team

“My season started really well and we had the potential to win the title. We lost quite a few points in the first Aragon round though and we headed into the final weekend aiming for third in the championship. We wanted a podium today and heading into the last corner I was third, but with the slipstream, the riders behind caught up to me and I just missed out. I’m not completely happy with this result today, but my goal is to fight for the championship with the bLU cRU again next year. I want to say a special thanks to the team, the bLU cRU members and all of my sponsors, as well as the people that have supported and trusted in me.”