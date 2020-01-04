BMW Group North America reports shocking 2019 sales numbers

Richmond Hill, ON. BMW Group Canada (BMW and MINI brands combined) reported sales of 2,543 vehicles for the month of December, representing a variance of -9.3% versus 2018. A total of 42,636 units have been sold year-to-date.

“Despite a challenging year for the automotive industry as a whole, the BMW Group’s product offensive is proving to be well aligned with industry trends and evolving consumer demands,” commented Michael Ferreira, National Sales Director for BMW Group Canada. “Since the beginning of 2018, the BMW Group has launched over 40 new and revised models. From the full-sized, three-row, luxurious BMW X7 to the BMW 3 Series Sedan – the car that created the sport sedan segment over 40 years ago – the BMW Group is committed to delivering the power of choice to the Canadian consumer. A growing product portfolio of powerful, efficient and electrified vehicles combined with a highly dedicated network of retailers put BMW in an advantageous position to meet the needs of Canadians in 2020.”

Motorrad.

BMW Motorrad reported sales of 52 units in December, representing a decrease of -70.8% over December, 2018. Year-to-date, a total of 1,737 units have been delivered to Canadian customers. Riders have already started to shift their focus into 2020 with highly emotional motorcycles coming to Canada such as the all-new BMW F 900 XR.

Table 2: Motorcycle Sales BMW Group Canada, December 2019

December 2019 December 2018 YoY % YTD December 2019 YTD December 2018 YoY % BMW Motorcycles 52 178 -70.8% 1,737 2,178 -20.3%

BMW.

The BMW brand reported 2,181 sales, representing a decrease of -9.5% over December, 2018. A total of 36,658 units were delivered in 2019. The highest performing category for BMW was the top-luxury segment led by the BMW 8 Series Coupe and Cabriolet and the BMW X7, with sales more than doubling in 2019 compared to the previous year. In addition, a comprehensive range of Sports Activity Vehicles resulted in segment sales growth of +5.6% for the brand in 2019.

MINI.

The MINI brand delivered 362 vehicles in December, resulting in a decrease of -7.9% compared to December, 2018. In 2019, MINI sold a total of 5,978 new cars. Anticipation for the fully-electric MINI Cooper SE launch this March is extremely high; the exclusive MINI Cooper SE First Edition commenced pre-ordering in December, and 100% of available vehicles have already been reserved by customers.

Table 1: New Vehicle Sales BMW Group Canada, December 2019

December 2019 December 2018 YoY% YTD December 2019 YTD December 2018 YoY % BMW Brand 2,181 2,411 -9.5% 36,658 39,033 -6.1% BMW Passenger Car 617 685 -9.9% 12,327 15,327 -19.6% BMW Light Truck 1,564 1,726 -9.4% 24,331 23,706 2.6% MINI Brand 362 393 -7.9% 5,978 6,945 -13.9% TOTAL Group 2,543 2,804 -9.3% 42,636 45,978 -7.3%

BMW of North America Reports December 2019 and Year-End U.S. Sales.

Woodcliff Lake, NJ – January 3, 2020… BMW sales totaled 35,746 vehicles in December 2019, an increase of 4.0 percent over the 34,357 vehicles sold in December 2018. For the full year 2019 BMW sales increased 4.4 percent on total sales of 324,826, compared to the 311,014 vehicles sold in 2018.

In 2019, BMW brand sales in the U.S. continued to rise on the strength of new model launches from the company’s ongoing product offensive, and the increased availability of its U.S.-built Sports Activity Vehicles, including the best-selling X3 and X5 and first-ever X7. The all-new, seventh-generation of the iconic BMW 3 Series launched in February and was a top performer in the premium sedan segment.

“We’ve talked a lot over the course of the past two years about having the right product mix for the market, and we believe that with all of our recent launches, we have just that,” said Bernhard Kuhnt, president and CEO, BMW of North America. “BMW currently has the youngest and most exciting product portfolio in the segment. We are very pleased with our results in 2019 and wish to thank both our customers and dealers for their tremendous support.”

Table 1: New Vehicle Sales BMW of North America, LLC, December 2019

Dec. 2019 Dec. 2018 % TOT 2019 TOT 2018 % BMW passenger cars 14,850 17,428 -14.8% 165,549 193,465 -14.4% BMW light trucks 20,896 16,929 23.4% 159,277 117,549 35.5% TOTAL BMW 35,746 34,357 4.0% 324,826 311,014 4.4%

MINI Brand Sales

For December, MINI USA reported 2,310 vehicles sold, a decrease of 17.4 percent from the 2,797 in the same month a year ago. For the full year 2019 MINI sales decreased 17.4 percent on total sales of 36,092 compared to the 43,684 vehicles sold in 2018.

BMW Pre-Owned Vehicles

BMW Certified Pre-Owned sold 11,516 vehicles, an increase of 16.8 percent from December 2018.

Total BMW Pre-Owned sold 23,242 vehicles, an increase of 8.7 percent from December 2018.

MINI Pre-Owned Vehicles

MINI Certified Pre-Owned sold 930 vehicles, a decrease of 5.9 percent from December 2018.

Total MINI Pre-Owned sold 2,341 vehicles, a decrease of 4.9 percent from December 2018.

Table 2: Pre-Owned Vehicle Sales BMW of North America, LLC, December 2019