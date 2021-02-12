BMW of North America Returns to New York Fashion Week

Collaboration with New York City native and luxury womenswear designer, LaQuan Smith, will celebrate the intersection of design, craftsmanship and style in the automotive and fashion worlds.

BMW X5 M and X7 M50i Sports Activity Vehicles to appear in custom content series.

Woodcliff Lake, NJ – February 11, 2021… BMW of North America returns as the Official Automotive Partner of New York Fashion Week: The Shows for the FW ‘21 season. In this latest chapter of their partnership, BMW and IMG will join in support of New York Fashion Week (NYFW) to celebrate fashion, culture, design and economic development. The highlight of this year’s activation is a custom content series with luxury womenswear fashion designer – and New York City’s own – LaQuan Smith. The content will showcase the intersection of the fashion and automotive industries, as well as highlight how Smith and his team have continued to innovate, inspire and persevere throughout the past year.

“Over the past two years, New York Fashion Week has become an important platform for BMW, one on which we can not only showcase, but also celebrate the diversity and inclusivity of the fashion community,” said Uwe Dreher, vice president of marketing, BMW of North America. “The natural connection between high fashion and a premium automotive company such as BMW extends beyond design and style to include a spirit of innovation and performance, which is what makes this partnership with LaQuan Smith so authentic.”

The content series will illustrate the parallels between the fashion and automotive creative processes, and how visionary design takes time, perseverance and authenticity. Smith’s Queens roots, unapologetically glamorous collections and larger-than-life energy make him the perfect partner to show how creativity and determination come together to create power, which is not only visible in Smith’s creations, but also in the designs of the BMW X5 M and X7 Sports Activity Vehicles that are featured in the series.

“I am thrilled to have partnered with BMW of North America on this special content series in celebration of NYFW,” said LaQuan Smith. “There has been a genuine synergy between both brands from the onset, which has highlighted the parallels of luxury craft and design between the fashion and automotive industries, as both have continued to innovate and persevere through these challenging times.”

BMW of North America’s role as Official Automotive Partner of New York Fashion Week underscores the brand’s decades-long commitment to the arts and culture, a cornerstone of its efforts to engage diverse audiences in new and innovative ways. The custom content series serves as a notable kickoff to BMW of North America’s partnership and debuts on February 13, 2021.

