Buckwheat 100 pivotal penultimate round at Grand National Cross Country GNCC

A pivotal penultimate round victory was delivered by Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing rider Craig DeLong in the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series at The Buckwheat 100, placing him at the top of the championship standings with just one race remaining in season 2023.

DeLong entered round 11 facing a deficit of five points in the XC1 Pro Class points, with a winner-takes-all scenario appearing as the only way to take this year’s title. Arriving in West Virginia with a champion mindset, DeLong pieced together a flawless day, which saw him lead for the entirety of the seven-lap duration and capture his third GNCC win of the year.