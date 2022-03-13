Challenging night of racing in Detroit 450sx AMA Supercross Championship

DETROIT, Mich. – It was a challenging night of racing in Detroit for Round 10 of the AMA Supercross Championship but Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Marvin Musquin minimized the mistakes to come away unscathed and just outside the 450SX podium in fourth overall. Unfortunately, his teammate, Cooper Webb, was one of a few top riders who suffered race-ending crashes while battling up front during the Main Event.

Musquin, the sixth-place qualifier, grabbed a top-three start in 450SX Heat 1 and he established himself in the lead battle early on. Putting in 10 consistent laps aboard his KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION, the Frenchmen secured a third-place finish in the heat.

In the Main Event, Musquin had a great jump off the line and he charged his way into a fierce battle up front on the opening lap. He diced back-and-forth inside podium contention for the first few laps before getting shuffled outside the top-five midway through the race. While making a charge for third, Musquin surrendered to the slick conditions late in the race and washed his front-end in a corner. Despite losing significant time on the podium charge, he was able to maintain his fourth-place position through the checkers.

Marvin Musquin: “It was a crazy night of racing. In the main, I got a good start and ended up second with Bogle in front of me. I should have passed him but I wasn’t good in the whoops and I lost a couple spots. On the split-lane, I was taking the inside and the outside was better so people just got by me and I dropped. After that, I started getting into a better rhythm and obviously a lot of guys went down. I was trying to pass Barcia towards the end and I lost the front-end and that could have been a podium for me, but I’m just glad I finished healthy and going home.”

In 450SX Heat 2, Webb grabbed a top-three start aboard his KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION and charged his way into second early on. Engaging in a three-way battle for the early lead, he diced back-and-forth for a few laps before settling into third and he went on to secure a top-three transfer spot.

In the Main Event, Webb got off to a great start and asserted himself into the podium battle right away. Passing his teammate Musquin for third on lap four, the defending champ continued to mix it up with an intense group of top riders up front. While running fourth later in the race, Webb made a mistake through the rhythm section and got clipped mid-air by another rider, resulting in both riders crashing to the ground. Webb re-mounted and attempted a couple laps before pulling off to receive on-site medical attention.

The Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team provided an update as of Saturday evening: “It’s fair to say that Cooper was pretty banged up when he was landed on. Upon initial observation by the doctor here at the track of his shoulder and hand, it doesn’t appear that anything is broken, but he plans to have further evaluation and X-Rays when he returns home to Florida on Monday.”

Next Race: March 19 – Indianapolis, Indiana

Results 450SX Class – Detroit SX

1. Eli Tomac (USA), Yamaha, 27 laps

2. Malcolm Stewart (USA), Husqvarna, +03.556

3. Justin Barcia (USA), GASGAS, +05.606

4. Marvin Musquin (FRA), KTM, +24.992

OTHER KTM

7. Shane McElrath (USA), KTM

16. Kevin Moranz (USA), KTM

20. Cooper Webb (USA), KTM

Standings 450SX Class 2022 after 10 of 17 rounds

1. Eli Tomac, 229 points

2. Jason Anderson, 187

3. Malcolm Stewart, 187

OTHER KTM

5. Cooper Webb, 173

7. Marvin Musquin, 164

11. Shane McElrath, 101

13. Aaron Plessinger, 97

17. Max Anstie, 55

Results 250SX East Class – Detroit SX

1. Jett Lawrence (AUS), Honda, 21 laps

2. Cameron Mcadoo (USA), Kawasaki, +06.459

3. Pierce Brown (USA), GASGAS, +10.151

OTHER KTM

15. Henry Miller (USA), KTM

22. Michael Hicks (USA), KTM

Standings 250SX East Class 2022 after 4 of 9 rounds

1. Jett Lawrence, 99 points

2. Cameron Mcadoo, 91

3. Pierce Brown, 68

OTHER KTM

15. Henry Miller, 33