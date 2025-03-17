Challenging Spanish Grand Prix for Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP

The Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP team has endured a seriously muddy second round of the 2025 MXGP World Championship, with Maxime Renaux faring best for the squad, securing 10th overall. Calvin Vlaanderen impressed in Race One with his third-place finish. However, a crash in Race Two resulted in no points and an eventual 12th place on the day. Jago Geerts also struggled in the mud, placing 21st overall.

Ahead of the racing weekend, heavy rain turned the perfectly prepared Cozar Motor Ranch circuit into a very difficult race track. On Saturday, the MXGP Qualifying Race took place under sunny skies and on a drying but technical circuit. However, for Sunday’s races, the rain returned and created tough conditions for both riders and mechanics.

By placing second in the MXGP Qualifying Race, Renaux extended his early series lead and lined up for Race One focused on maintaining his advantage. Unfortunately, the red plate holder couldn’t avoid a fallen rider in turn one of the opening race and rejoined the action at the back of the field. A courageous effort resulted in a 10th place finish and vital championship points.

The rain continued ahead of Race Two, where Renaux suffered another early fall but fought hard to secure 11th place, ultimately finishing 10th overall for the day. The Frenchman now sits third in the Championship Standings ahead of his home race next weekend.

Vlaanderen enjoyed a breakout ride in Race One in Spain. Starting up front and racing with a clear track ahead of him saw the South African bring himself and his Yamaha YZ 450FM home in a very impressive third place. The 28-year-old was unable to replicate his Race One performance in Race Two, as a series of crashes – the last one breaking his clutch – prevented him from finishing. Following his solid ride in the opening race, Vlaanderen moves up to 12th in the series standings.

Geerts also struggled with the conditions in both races, with 17th in Race One the highlight of what proved a very difficult Grand Prix. He now lies 15th in the MXGP World Championship ahead of round three.

The FIM Motocross World Championship continues next weekend with the MXGP of Europe. Taking place at the popular venue of Saint Jean d’Angely in France, Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP heads to the third Grand Prix of the season focused on bouncing back from a tough second round.

Maxime Renaux

10th MXGP of Castilla la Mancha, 21-points

3rd MXGP Championship Standings, 87-points

“A horrible day. Crashes at the start of both races made things really difficult and then I rode too tight so I couldn’t come through the pack like I wanted to. I wasn’t quite 100% coming into this weekend either but we picked up some points, which is important. My aim now is to perform at my best level next weekend in Saint Jean and ride like I did in Argentina.”

Calvin Vlaanderen

12th MXGP of Castilla la Mancha, 20-points

12th MXGP Championship Standings, 39-points

“I felt really good in the first race. I had a great start and got into a good flow straight away. I felt great on the bike and I felt like could have carried on riding like that at that pace for an hour. But then in the second one it was the complete opposite. I crashed early on and maybe four more times and the last one damaged my clutch so that was the race over. Overall, third in Race One was great and that’s where I should be every weekend.”

Jago Geerts

21st MXGP of Castilla la Mancha, 4-points

15th MXGP Championship Standings, 26-points

“I struggled with the conditions all weekend long — lots of mud and deep ruts. We really need to find a solution for that. On top of that, everything just went against me. My first race was actually quite decent until I went down near the end and lost what would have been a top 10 finish. In the second race, everything just went wrong. Of course, this is frustrating, but there’s no reason to panic. I need to stay calm, look for solutions, and keep working hard — that’s the key now.”