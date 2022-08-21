Championship Gains with Perfect Saturday at Pitt Race MotoAmerica Superbike

Fresh N Lean Progressive Yamaha Racing’s Jake Gagne made championship gains with his ninth victory of the season in a shortened MotoAmerica Superbike Race 1 at the Pittsburgh International Race Complex. His teammate Cameron Petersen finished fourth in a challenging opening race at the eighth round of the championship.

It was a perfect day for Gagne at the 2.78-mile track in Wampum, Pennsylvania. He set the tone early with his seventh pole position of the season and broke another track record with a blistering 1:39.344. When it came time to go racing, he grabbed not one but three holeshots in the twice-restarted race. The reigning Superbike Champion continued to set the pace with some fast laps and built a gap up front to remain unchallenged. Even in the five-lap sprint race after the second restart, Gagne crossed the line with a two-second lead to return to the top of the podium and move within eight points of the championship leader.

Petersen got off to a flying start from the fifth spot on the grid and slotted into second behind his teammate. Although he was shuffled to third five laps into the race, he had a better starting spot on the front row of the grid for the restart. Once again, the South African claimed the runner-up spot but was soon shuffled to third. The second red flag was drawn, making for a heated five-lap sprint. Petersen was third after the start and found himself under pressure, and was passed by his fellow Yamaha rider on the final lap. He tried to counter but ultimately had to settle for fourth.

The Fresh N Lean Progressive Yamaha Racing team returns tomorrow for MotoAmerica Superbike Race 2 at the Pittsburgh International Race Complex in Wampum, Pennsylvania.

Richard Stanboli

Fresh N Lean Progressive Yamaha Racing Team Manager

“Our Yamahas once again showed their strength and versatility here at Pitt Race. Jake set another track record and led every lap of the three starts to easily win his ninth race this season. Cameron showed good speed and had great starts, but the two restarts were not as good for him, and he ultimately finished fourth. Tomorrow we will have both riders work together a bit more and push harder to achieve our goal of a 1-2 finish.”

Jake Gagne

Fresh N Lean Progressive Yamaha Racing

“We got off to some great starts today, and with two red flags, that’s never easy. It’s great to get another win and get some points back. I’m really happy with how this R1 has been working here, and the team is doing an awesome job as always. We’ll try to get another win tomorrow!”

Cameron Petersen

Fresh N Lean Progressive Yamaha Racing

“It was a tough first race here at Pittsburgh. It’s never fun finishing off the podium, but I had a good battle with the boys and look forward to a better day tomorrow! Thanks to the team for always giving me the best.”