Christian Craig ruled out of Round 7 of 2024 AMA Supercross Championship in Arlington

The 32-year-old missed much of last season after injuring his right elbow at Glendale and then requiring multiple surgeries, however, he will now seek further medical advice as a result of re-aggravating the injury in recent weeks.

An attempt to line up in Texas on the Husqvarna Motorcycles FC 450 Rockstar Edition saw Craig on track during Friday’s press activities at AT&T Stadium, before deciding to sit out the round and focus on his recovery in order to regain 100 percent fitness.

Nathan Ramsey, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team Manager: “Christian’s elbow has been slowly getting a little more irritated over the past couple of weeks. On Thursday before coming to Arlington, it was at its worst and then he tried to ride press day, but it just wasn’t happening. He’s re-aggravated it and unfortunately will not be riding this weekend. From this point, we will do everything we can to assess what’s going on and to get him back out there, back at full form as soon as possible.”



A possible return date is yet to be determined and additional information on his condition will be made available in due course.