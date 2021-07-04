Cooper Makes Championship Gains with Moto 2 Victory at RedBud

Once again, Cooper was the fastest 250 qualifier. He got off to a flying start from the number one gate pick to grab the holeshot but unfortunately lost the rear end and crashed over the finish line jump. The #32 rider rejoined in 10th and fought his way back to fourth. He took the holeshot again in the second moto and led the race for the first six laps. He ran a smart race and was able to reclaim the lead after the frontrunner went down, then dropped the hammer, setting his fastest time on Lap 14 to ride on to his second moto win of the season. His second overall finish also kept his podium streak alive, going four-for-four so far this season.

Not feeling 100% after his big crash at Round 2 of the championship in Colorado, Martin had an inspired ride with two great moto starts at RedBud. He finished fifth in his first moto and had a solid third-place finish in Moto 2 for fifth overall, moving back into the top five in the standings.

Kitchen impressed with a ninth-place finish in his debut moto. In the second moto, he had three crashes in the challenging conditions but kept fighting to finish 19th for 12th overall. It was a reversal of fortune for his teammate Thrasher who was sidelined in the first moto with a technical issue, but he bounced back to finish ninth in Moto 2 despite having the second-to-last gate pick.

Nichols also had a tough day at RedBud. He fought his way back to 11th after a bad start in Moto 1 and then had to retire early from Moto 2 with a technical issue, ending the day 17th. After finishing 16th in the first moto, Frye had a great start in Moto 2, slotted third behind Cooper and Martin. In the end, he was shuffled back to 17th, scoring 18th overall.

Next weekend, the Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing team lines up for the Southwick National on July 10, Round 5 of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship in Southwick, Massachusetts.