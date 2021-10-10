Czech Republic Heartbreak at Autodrome of Most

However, the Japanese team showed another time an outstanding display of teamwork, spirit and determination during the last round of the 2021 FIM World Endurance Championship in the Czech Republic.

F.C.C. TSR Honda France started from fourth place on the starting grid, based on the accumulative times achieved during the two qualifying sessions held on Thursday.

An excellent start by French rider Mike Di Meglio immediately put the Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP in front of the race, and during the first two hours of the race, the Japanese team was placed in second place.

The Fireblade was doing a very solid race with constant and good lap timings with 1.35 but just entering the third hour of the race, the Japanese rider Yuki Takahashi had a crash that forced the rider to enter the pits.

Although an excellent work from the team to fix the bike, an extended pit stop of almost 17 minutes made the Honda #5 rejoin the race in 23rd position but unfortunately, the team was forced to retired after a technical issue resulting from the crash in the fourth hour when was in 21st position.

Despite the result, Honda’s endurance specialists Josh Hook, Mike Di Meglio, and Yuki Takahashi and the entire team end the 2021 FIM EWC season with their heads high and showing superb teamwork throughout all the season.

After a season of highs and lows for the F.C.C. TSR Honda France team, they finished the championship fifth with 91 points in total and are determined to come back stronger for the 2022 season.

 

 

Josh Hook 5

”It is very disappointing to end the season with this result. I feel very bad for the team that worked very hard to have a good weekend and have two consecutive races with no finishes is disappointing. I think, in the end, there was a problem caused by the crash. We had a good pace this weekend to do a good job, and really it would have been good for us to finish the championship on a good note, but this is racing, and hopefully we can come back next year stronger.”
Mike Di Meglio 5

”First of all, I want to say sorry to the team, they worked a lot, and we had two races with no finishing. I think that we had a problem coming from the crash and it is difficult to accept this, but we’ll see for next year. I think that we can come back stronger for next year as we are going to do many tests.”
Yuki Takahashi 5

”Mike and Josh did very good stints and were very fast. When it was my turn, in the first lap, I was thinking to go also fast, and I crashed. I feel very sorry for the team and team mates, it was my fault and hopefully, we can be stronger next season.”
8 October 2021
6 HOURS OF MOST
cz

EWC 2021
Round 4
  • Race
  • Qualifying
  • Standings
Pos. Team Constr. Pts Time/Gap
1 BMW WORLD ENDURANCE TEAM BMW 49 06:01:31.007
2 YART – Yamaha Official Team EWC Yamaha 41 +0.070
3 YOSHIMURA SERT MOTUL Suzuki 34.5 +1Lap
4 WEBIKE SRC KAWASAKI France TRICKSTAR Kawasaki 28.5 +1Lap
5 Wójcik Racing Team Yamaha 26.5 +2Laps
6 ERC ENDURANCE-DUCATI Ducati 21 +2Laps
7 NO LIMITS MOTOR TEAM Suzuki 0 +5Laps
8 TME Racing Yamaha 0 +6Laps
9 ENERGIE ENDURANCE 91 Kawasaki 0 +10Laps
10 AVIOBIKE Yamaha 0 +10Laps
11 JMA RACING – ACTION BIKE Suzuki 0 +11Laps
12 FALCON RACING Yamaha 0 +11Laps
13 MOTOBOX KREMER RACING Yamaha 19.5 +11Laps
14 TATI TEAM BERINGER RACING Kawasaki 18 +12Laps
15 Team Bolliger Switzerland Kawasaki 16.5 +12Laps
17 MACO RACING Team Yamaha 15 +20Laps
20 Team LRP Poland BMW 13.5 +37Laps
21 MOTO AIN Yamaha 12 +41Laps
F.C.C. TSR Honda France Honda 2 NOT CLASSIFIED
