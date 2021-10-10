Czech Republic Heartbreak at Autodrome of Most

However, the Japanese team showed another time an outstanding display of teamwork, spirit and determination during the last round of the 2021 FIM World Endurance Championship in the Czech Republic.

F.C.C. TSR Honda France started from fourth place on the starting grid, based on the accumulative times achieved during the two qualifying sessions held on Thursday.

An excellent start by French rider Mike Di Meglio immediately put the Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP in front of the race, and during the first two hours of the race, the Japanese team was placed in second place.

The Fireblade was doing a very solid race with constant and good lap timings with 1.35 but just entering the third hour of the race, the Japanese rider Yuki Takahashi had a crash that forced the rider to enter the pits.

Although an excellent work from the team to fix the bike, an extended pit stop of almost 17 minutes made the Honda #5 rejoin the race in 23rd position but unfortunately, the team was forced to retired after a technical issue resulting from the crash in the fourth hour when was in 21st position.

Despite the result, Honda’s endurance specialists Josh Hook, Mike Di Meglio, and Yuki Takahashi and the entire team end the 2021 FIM EWC season with their heads high and showing superb teamwork throughout all the season.

After a season of highs and lows for the F.C.C. TSR Honda France team, they finished the championship fifth with 91 points in total and are determined to come back stronger for the 2022 season.