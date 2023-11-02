Definitive close to memorable 2023 WorldSBK season for Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team

Convincing test for Bulega who finishes second at Jerez. Bautista (P9) works exclusively on the new 2024 set-up. Intense first days of work for Huertas on the Panigale V2

Two days of private testing at the “Circuito Jerez de la Frontera Angel Nieto” concluded today, bringing a definitive close to the memorable 2023 WorldSBK season for the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team.



The weather was not particularly favorable, allowing Alvaro Bautista and Nicolò Bulega only a few laps on Day 1, moreover on a track in less than optimal conditions due to some very wet patches. The same scenario unfolded on Day-2, during which the two reigning World Champions of WorldSBK and WorldSSP, entered the track only at the beginning of the afternoon session.



It was, however, a very intense four hours of testing. Nicolò Bulega got familiar with the Panigale V4R that he will use in the 2024 season, even setting the second fastest time of the day (1.38.726).



Alvaro Bautista, on the other hand, started work on the set-up he will have to adopt in the 2024 season after the introduction of the new weight balance regulation. The Spanish rider finished with a time of 1’39.962, without attempting the time attack.



His season, however, does not end here. Bautista, in fact, will be flying to Malaysia next week, for the MotoGP Wild Card aboard the Ducati Desmosedici GP of the Aruba.it Racing team.



Nicolò Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #11)

“I’m happy even though we weren’t able to complete not so many because of the track conditions. Even today we only did half a day but I still managed to be fast despite it was the first real test with my new team. There is still a lot of work to do but the fact that we are fast even though we are not yet at 100% of our potential gives me a lot of confidence”.



Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #1)

“We have done a lot of work on the new weight balance and it is clear that there is a lot of work to do in the future before the start of next season. The positive thing is that we gathered a lot of data this afternoon so we can find effective solutions this winter. Now we go to Malaysia for the MotoGP Wild Card with the aim of having as much fun as we have had this season in WorldSBK.”



WorldSSP

For Andrian Huertas it was the absolute debut on the Ducati Panigale V2 of the Aruba.it Racing WSSP. For the Spanish rider 77 laps completed today with the best time of 1’42.470.



Adrian Huertas (Aruba.it Racing WSSP #99)

“I am very happy with these two days. The team’s welcome was fantastic. I felt immediately at ease like in a big family. And of course, I am very satisfied with the feeling with the Panigale V2. Unfortunately, I wasn’t 100% today because of a slight flu but that didn’t stop me from completing a lot of laps and gaining confidence ahead of the next tests. Once again I would like to thank the team for these first few days of work, which have been really positive”.