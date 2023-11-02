$2500 Holiday Savings Start Now at Indian Motorcycle

November 2, 2023 Michael Le Pard News Comments Off on $2500 Holiday Savings Start Now at Indian Motorcycle

2023 Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse Jack Daniel’s Limited Edition

Gift the open road this holiday season. With savings on all accessories, gear, service and eFTR bikes – there’s something for every rider on your list.

Featured Models

2023 Bagger and Touring Models

Trade-In Credit Up To $2000**

AND

No Interest for 5 Months, No Payments for 6 Months OR 3.99% for 36 months*

 

Offer Valid: November 1 – December 31, 2023.

2023 Chief

Trade-In Credit Up To $1250****

AND

No Interest for 5 Months, No Payments for 6 Months OR 3.99% for 36 months*

 

Offer Valid: November 1 – December 31, 2023.

2023 FTR

$2500 Customer Cash***

AND

No Interest for 5 Months, No Payments for 6 Months OR 3.99% for 36 months*

 

Offer Valid: November 1 – December 31, 2023.

2023 Scout

$1250 Customer Cash***

AND
No Interest for 5 Months, No Payments for 6 Months OR 3.99% for 36 months*

Offer Valid: November 1 – December 31, 2023.

Honoring Heroes

$200 in accessories and apparel, an additional 1-year Limited Warranty, and 1-year IMR Elite Status (includes free shipping) with the purchase of a new, unregistered 2023 Indian Motorcycle.

 

Valid for all active, reserve, National Guard, and retired military personnel plus active and retired police and firefighter personnel, including volunteer and Border Patrol. Available until November 30, 2023.

GET OFFER

Indian Motorcycle Referral Program

Get $250 credit towards parts, clothing, and accessories when you refer a friend or family member to Indian Motorcycle. Send them a referral email with a special code and you will both receive a $250 credit after they purchase a new Indian Motorcycle. 1 referral redemption per owner. The person referred will spend $250 in-store. The owner that referred will get an email with the $250 credit via a promotional code in 3-4 weeks after their friend purchased the new motorcycle.

 

REFER NOW
