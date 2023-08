Final MX Sports Pro Racing Scouting Moto Combine of 2023 Season

Nearly 100 different prospects from the highest and most competitive levels of amateur motocross have been students of the Scouting Moto Combine over the past three seasons. Arguably the most prominent graduate of the Moto Combine to date is Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Haiden Deegan. The expected Rookie of the Year for the 2023 Pro Motocross Championship thrust himself into the thick of the title fight in the 250 Class for most of the summer, during which he amassed a pair of overall victories and enjoyed a brief stay atop the championship standings as the red-plate holder. Moreover, the most recent list of Combine graduates just this year alone is as impressive at it comes, as RedBud Moto Combine winner Cochran made his debut with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, Beaumer announced a multi-year contract with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, and Daxton Bennick has shown promise for Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing at several rounds while also earning Nicky Hayden AMA Horizon Award honors. Not to be outdone, both Fineis and KTM rider Preston Boespflug lined up on a Pro Motocross starting gate for the first time as well.

“To see such an impressive contingent of riders take that next step into professional competition this season is a testament to how effective the Moto Combine is,” added Perry. “We’re fortunate to have such an impressive group of rider coaches and it will be exciting to see who ultimately prevails with the victory on Friday afternoon.”