Difficult Saturday for Aprilia Racing in Le Mans

The sprint race at the Le Mans Bugatti Circuit ended with Marco Bezzecchi in seventeenth place after running long on turn 8, whereas Lorenzo Savadori, called on to sub for the injured Jorge Martín, finished behind him. Marco Bezzecchi demonstrated positive signs during Q2, earning a promising seventh spot on the starting grid thanks to an outstanding flying lap – a result that confirms the progress he has made in time-attacks. Bezzecchi started well and with great determination, making up one position at the end of the first lap. Nevertheless, after going long on turn 8 during the third lap, he wound up at the back of the group, compromising his chances of achieving a significant result. After running long, we should point out that, just like in Jerez, Bezzecchi turned laps at times in line with the top riders. Lorenzo Savadori, busy developing the RS-GP25, continued his work fine tuning some new upgrades rested in the race, finishing eighteenth.