Dislocated hip elbow and broken arm AMA Supercross rider undergo surgery

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing rider Christian Craig has begun his recovery following injuries sustained in Glendale’s 12th round of the 2023 AMA Supercross Championship, due to undergo surgery in the coming days.

The 31-year-old fell in the early stages of practice at the final Triple Crown event of the year in Arizona, dislocating his hip and right elbow, as well as breaking his arm as a result of the incident that will spell the end of his 450SX campaign.

Doctors were able to put Craig’s hip and shoulder back into place upon arrival at the hospital, however, his arm fracture will require surgery as part of the recovery process. It’s unclear when he will be fit to return, with the upcoming Pro Motocross series marking the second portion of the inaugural SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).

“Unfortunately, I had a practice crash early in the first practice in Arizona,” Craig explained. “I ended up dislocating my hip and elbow. The doctors at the hospital were able to get them both put back in place, but I ended up breaking my arm also, and that is going to require surgery. Beyond bummed to end my season this way, but trying to stay positive and be ready to go when I’m healed!”

It is a disappointing end to his first full season in 450SX for last year’s 250SX Western Regional Champion Craig, who had been on the rise in recent weeks onboard the FC 450 Rockstar Edition. He recorded a best Main Event finish of sixth at round 10 in Detroit and won his Heat Race in Seattle, which had him positioned eighth in the standings entering Glendale.