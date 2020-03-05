Drag Specialties & Parts Unlimited Renew as Official Powersports Distributor of American Flat Track

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (March 4, 2020) – American Flat Track announced today its renewed partnership with Drag Specialties & Parts Unlimited as the Official Powersports Distributor of American Flat Track.

The Wisconsin-based company was a prominent presence at AFT’s events in 2019, and will continue to express its enthusiasm for motorcycle racing via its renewed support of American Flat Track for 2020.

As the world’s largest distributors of aftermarket accessories, fans will naturally recognize the Drag Specialties and Parts Unlimited branding from their favorite motorcycle retailers. The sister brands have become the most trusted names in industry, Drag Specialties dominating aftermarket sales in the American V-Twin market and Parts Unlimited with its power present in the motorsports scene.

“A big Thank You to Drag Specialties and Parts Unlimited for their continued support for American Flat Track,” said Michael Lock, CEO of American Flat Track. “With Drag Specialties focused on the H-D and V-twin markets and Parts Unlimited’s expertise in both street and track, we know that AFT fans are covered whatever they ride.”

“Drag Specialties and Parts Unlimited are very happy to continue to support the sport and excited to be involved with American Flat Track for another 2 years,” said Hylton Beattie, Global Motorsport Director for Drag Specialties. ”2019 produced amazing racing in all classes and we believe the racing in 2020 will be even better.“

Tickets are on sale now for the first-ever doubleheader – DAYTONA 200 and DAYTONA TT – at the legendary Daytona International Speedway. Watch both historic motorcycle racing events during Bike Week at DAYTONA for just $35 when you purchase an advance General Admission ticket online.