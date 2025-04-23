Encouraging Results for Vlaanderen and Geerts at Swiss Grand Prix

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP team’s Calvin Vlaanderen has placed eighth overall at the MXGP of Switzerland. Vlaanderen’s teammate, Jago Geerts, was also consistent at the sixth round of the series, placing 12th on the day. The team’s third rider, Maxime Renaux, ended the weekend 14th overall after charging to fifth in Race One, before a crash in Race Two ruled him out of the running.

The sixth round of the 2025 MXGP World Championship took place in Frauenfeld, Switzerland. The hardpack circuit features plenty of jumps, high-speed sections, and slow, technical corners, which all combine to create a demanding racetrack.

Vlaanderen headed to Switzerland focused on delivering two consistent rides. Placing ninth in both races achieved that objective, with the 28-year-old claiming his best result of the season so far with eighth overall on the day. He now lies 10th in the championship standings.

Racing on his 25th birthday, Geerts also secured consistent results in Frauenfeld, finishing 12th overall. From mid-pack starts in both races, the Belgian fought hard for every position on his way to 13th in Race One, and 11th in Race Two. The points obtained also move Geerts closer to the top 10 in the championship, as he now sits 14th.

Renaux’s weekend in Switzerland started strongly with third in the MXGP Qualifying Race. In Race One, the Frenchman claimed a fine fifth-place result. However, disaster struck in Race Two when he crashed out of proceedings while running in third. An update on his condition will be shared when available.

Following three races over consecutive weekends, the series continues over the weekend of May 3-4 at the MXGP of Portugal.

Calvin Vlaanderen

8th MXGP of Switzerland, 24-points

10th MXGP Championship Standings, 126-points

“Today was OK. I didn’t get the results I wanted, but I had two consistent results. For today, we made some changes with the bike, and they made a positive difference on track. So, that’s good and there are a few other small things to work on between now and Portugal.”

Jago Geerts

12th MXGP of Switzerland, 18-points

14th MXGP Championship Standings, 86-points

“I’m happy to be racing today, as on Saturday something made the vision in my right eye blurry, but with the team we were able to get it sorted. In the races, my starts let me down, so this is something I’ll be working on next week. My speed is good, so with good starts I know I can be running in the top 10 again.”

Maxime Renaux

14th MXGP of Switzerland, 16-points

5th MXGP Championship Standings, 188-points