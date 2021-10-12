EnduroCross Amarillo – Muddobbers National Enduro Matthews – Joey Gardner Memorial NGPC Ridgecrest

EnduroCross was back for round 2 of the series in Amarillo, Texas. Tim Apolle had another strong ride in this round. He finished 6-4-5 in the three motos of the Super EnduroCross class for a 6th overall finish in the round. Morgan Tanke Colón got the holeshot in the Women’s Pro, but stumbled a bit in the firewood section but was able to recover and finished on the podium in 2nd place.
Results:
Tim Apolle – Super EnduroCross
6-4-5 – 6th Overall
Morgan Tanke Colón – Women’s Pro
2nd Overal
Photos by: Diahann Tanke
Tim Apolle
Factory 300 RR
“Texas was really good! I had a lot of fun. I’m so happy with my riding. I finished 6/4/5 in the three motos! We keep moving in the right direction. Thank you Beta and everybody who is helping me!
Morgan Tanke Colón
Factory 300 RR
“I’m stoked to take another step in the right direction last weekend at Round 2 of Endurocross. I grabbed the holeshot and led for a bit until a small mistake in the firewood pit put me in 2nd. I felt like I rode solid for the rest of the race and was able to hold onto 2nd place until the finish. I’m excited for round 3 in Reno, NV!”
Muddobbers National Enduro – Round 7
Matthews, IN
The NEPG Muddobbers National Enduro took place in Matthews, IN at Covered Bridge. The dirt was perfect and the trail was flowing through cornfields. The rain subsided on race day for a good day of racing. Thorn attacked the slick track on a Factory 350 RR. A few crashed and broken flags had him finishing in 7th but out of the race, the team found a new fork setup that more suited Thorn’s riding style. Looking to turn in some good results with this setup to cap off the season.
Results:
Thorn Devlin – 7th – NE Pro 1
Photos by: Shan Moore
Thorn Devlin
Factory 350 RR
“It was a good Sunday racing in the trees. We had fun and mostly kept the bike on two wheels. We finished 7th overall in the NE Pro 1. I’m looking forward to putting in more practice time on the 350 RR and get more comfortable on it. My mechanics killed it on the wrenches this weekend!”
Joey Gardner Memorial NGPC – Round 7
Ridgecrest, CA
After no race at Ridgecrest last year, this year’s NGPC was back for the 7th round of the NGPC at the Joey Gardner Memorial Ridgecrest Grand Prix, presented by FMF. Dare’s Factory 480 RR was tuned up and ready to roll and so was he. Dare went back and forth with two-time series champ Trevor Steward and manage to pass him late in the race to surprise some with a third-place finish in only his second start of the series. This is Beta’s first podium at the NGPC in the pro class.
Results:
Dare DeMartile – 3rd place – Pro
Photos by: Kato
Dare DeMartile
Factory 480 RR
“The race was awesome. I started out 5th and got my way into 4th where I ran for about 40 min. At the halfway point I made a pass to get into 3rd place. I was hitting my marks and got the Beta up on the podium. I couldn’t be happier…it was a great race weekend.”
