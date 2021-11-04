EnduroCross Denver – 3 BETA podium finishes

Morgan Tanke Colón

Factory 300 RR

“The last 2 rounds of EnduroCross went pretty well for me. The track setup was my favorite of the whole season and my riding felt great. Although I finished 3rd at both rounds, my riding was there and I was in the mix with the top riders. I have battled with a bad arm pump at most of the Endurocross races this year and hope that I can get that sorted out sooner than later. I wrapped up the series in 3rd.”