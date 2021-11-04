EnduroCross Denver – 3 BETA podium finishes

Beta Racing closed out the final two rounds of the EnduroCross with 3 podium finishes. Tim Apolle who has been chasing the podium the entire season was able to put it together in Round 5 and take third place on his Factory 300 RR. Morgan Tanke Colón had a steady and consistent EnduroCross season. She finished the series standings in 3rd place and was able to claim a step on the podium at each round.
Results:
Tim Apolle
Rnd 5 – 3rd Place (4/6/5) – Super EnduroCross
Rnd 6 – 7th Place (7/7/6) – Super EnduroCross
Morgan Tanke Colón
Rnd 5 – 3rd Place – Pro Women
Rnd 6 – 3rd Place – Pro Women
Photos by: Diahann Tanke
Tim Apolle
Factory 300 RR
“I finally had a really good weekend in Denver. I tried every round to get closer to the podium and it finally worked out this weekend. I was happy the whole season with my riding and I always felt good on my 300 RR! I made my life easier in Denver with some better starts and I finally got the podium. I appreciate my time in the US and I really enjoy racing over here!”
Morgan Tanke Colón
Factory 300 RR
“The last 2 rounds of EnduroCross went pretty well for me. The track setup was my favorite of the whole season and my riding felt great. Although I finished 3rd at both rounds, my riding was there and I was in the mix with the top riders. I have battled with a bad arm pump at most of the Endurocross races this year and hope that I can get that sorted out sooner than later. I wrapped up the series in 3rd.”
