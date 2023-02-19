Extreme flooding in Bay Area Postpones AMA Supercross Championship

This week the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team headed to Oakland, California for a rare make-up date in the AMA Supercross Championship, following the postponement of original date due to extreme flooding in the Bay Area.

250SX

During his most recent event, RJ Hampshire had won a main event at the Anaheim 2 Triple Crown before a hard crash in the second main left him rather battered. With the two rounds prior to Oakland switching to the East Coast SX Series, it provided RJ with time to heal up, though time aboard his FC 250 was extremely limited. But as usual, his toughness was on display as he came back to score a heat race win, followed by a holeshot when the gate dropped for the main event. Unfortunately, a slow-speed crash in Oakland left him in second spot, which is where he finished.



“The day started off decent. I qualified second again, won my heat race, and I executed my start perfectly in the main event,” Hampshire said. “I led a few laps but made a mistake and lost the front wheel in a corner. Then I just battled and did all I could to survive the last few laps because I was hurting pretty bad there at the end. But I’m stoked for the whole team, and glad I could make it happen this weekend and somehow could pull something off by putting my Rockstar Husqvarna back on the box. I’m looking forward to a few weeks off and I’ll be ready in Seattle.”



450SX

Christian Craig turned in his season-best results aboard his FC 450 Rockstar Edition, with a strong seventh-place finish. The finish also moves Christian into the top ten overall in the 450 standings.



“In the heat race, I was a little tight and rode a little tentative, but I fixed those mistakes in the main. I got off to a better start and was in the mix, finally,” Craig said. “I had good battles with some of the guys and was seventh for most of the main. It’s something to build on, and I’ve got some positive to take away and on to Arlington next week.”



Next Event (Round 7): February 25, 2023 – AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tex.

Round 2 (Make-Up Event) Results: Oakland



250SX West – Main Event

1. Jett Lawrence (Honda)

2. RJ Hampshire – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna

3. Cameron Mcadoo (Kawasaki)

450SX – Main Event

1. Eli Tomac (Yamaha)

2. Cooper Webb (KTM)

3. Chase Sexton (Honda)

…

7. Christian Craig – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

250SX West Rider Point Standings

1. Jett Lawrence (Honda) – 101 points

2. RJ Hampshire (Husqvarna) – 81 points

3. Cameron Mcadoo (Kawasaki) – 80 points

450SX Rider Point Standings

1. Eli Tomac – 139 points

2. Cooper Webb – 132 points

3. Chase Sexton – 132 points

…

10. Christian Craig – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing – 75 points

23. Malcolm Stewart – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing – 15 points