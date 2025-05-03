Fighting Gardner Takes Strong Sixth in Cremona Race 1

Remy Gardner continued his strong recent form in an exciting opening race to Round 4 of the 2025 FIM Superbike World Championship in Cremona, fighting for fourth position throughout to eventually cross the line sixth.

The GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team made good use of the final Free Practice 3 session, with Gardner setting the fifth fastest time at 1’28.757. His teammate, Dominique Aegerter, also showed promise, finishing tenth with a 1’28.966.

Both riders approached the Tissot Superpole session with confidence. Gardner posted a strong lap to secure seventh on the grid (1’28.599). Aegerter was improving significantly but suffered a crash late in the session, ending up 14th with a time of 1’28.836.

As the opening race of the weekend got underway, Gardner made a strong start, gaining positions early. Fighting hard throughout, the Australian rider was as high as fourth position in the first half of the race – a position he fought gallantly to try and maintain. Unfortunately losing a couple of places towards the end, he crossed the line a strong sixth place after an impressive showing of determination.

After a tricky start, Aegerter made his way through the field with a late push seeing him climb to 13th by the end of the race.

Remy Gardner – Superpole: P7 / Race 1: P6

“Overall, it was a decent Saturday. Of course, we are aiming for more but we have to take the positives. Superpole was extremely close—just a few thousandths could move you forward or back—so starting from seventh was alright. I gave it everything in Race 1, especially trying to pull a gap when I was in fourth. When the bike has grip at the start, we can be competitive so we need to make the most of this as it becomes more difficult when we lose the grip. Sixth is a good result, but we are hungry for more.”

Dominique Aegerter – Superpole: P14 / Race 1: P13

“Unfortunately, my Superpole was affected by a crash—I had to brake hard because of traffic on such a tight track. That put me 14th on the grid, which made things difficult. Still, I didn’t give up, and our pace wasn’t bad. At one point I was matching top-five times once I found my rhythm. Starting from so far back made it hard to recover, but we’ll push tomorrow and aim for a strong Superpole Race to improve our grid position for Race 2.”