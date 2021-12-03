FIM EWC 2022 completes first winter test

Almeria. After the successful 2021 season, victory in Most (CZE) and second place overall in the FIM Endurance World Championship (FIM EWC), the BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team is now concentrating fully on preparations for 2022. Team manager Werner Daemen has taken the team to Almeria in Spain for the first three-day winter testing session. A new face is in action on the #37 BMW M 1000 RR alongside Markus Reiterberger (GER), Ilya Mikhalchik (UKR) and Kenny Foray (FRA): Jéremy Guarnoni (FRA). He will be the new team-mate for Reiterberger, Mikhalchik and Foray for the upcoming 2022 season.

The 28-year-old Frenchman Guarnoni is a familiar face in the Endurance World Championship. He appeared in his first FIM EWC race at the age of 18, competing in the 2012 Bol d’Or in Magny-Cours (FRA). He has been a fixture in the FIM EWC since 2018 and became world champion in the 2018/19 season. He was also the 2010 Superstock 600 European champion before competing for many years in the FIM Superstock 1000 Championship, where he claimed third place in the championship on two occasions and also got to know his new team-mates Reiterberger and Mikhalchik. Guarnoni spent a season racing in the FIM Superbike World Championship (WorldSBK) in 2014.

The BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team is using the test in Almeria to continue work on optimising the #37 BMW M 1000 RR. New components and set-up solutions are being evaluated. Together with tyre partner Dunlop, the team is testing a range of tyre options. Guarnoni also has the option of using the testing to familiarise himself with the motorbike and the team.

Three race dates have already been confirmed for the 2022 season in the FIM EWC. The season starts on 16th/17th April with the 24 Hours of Le Mans (FRA), the 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps will take place on 4th/5th June and the 8 Hours of Suzuka (JPN) will return to the FIM EWC calendar on 7th August. Further race dates are yet to be confirmed.

Quotes on the Almeria test.

Werner Daemen, Team Manager BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team: “It has been a fantastic year for us, our first full year in FIM EWC. I am very proud of the whole team and everyone at BMW, as we finished second in the championship together. I think we really deserved that, especially the victory in the final race. We are now here testing for 2022 already. We have a lot to do over the next few days, but I am very happy with the set-up we have now. Markus, Ilya and Kenny are excellent guys and top riders. Jéremy Guarnoni is new to the team. I have been a fan of his since day one. He is a real endurance rider and a very good addition to the group. We have already had a lot of fun, which I feel is very important.”

Jéremy Guarnoni: “I have a very good impression of the bike. The performance is really unbelievable, and I immediately felt good on it. I am also very happy with the team, which is very professional. I have a really good feeling about the mechanics, the crew chief and my team-mates. I already knew Ilya, Markus and Kenny as opponents, and now they are my team-mates. That is really cool. I am sure we can achieve great things next season, and I am looking forward to it.”

Markus Reiterberger: “Firstly, after a good season in 2021, we know exactly what we need to work on. I am very pleased that we still have a test this year. That is very important for us, as it allows us to lay important foundations for the coming year. I am pleased to be able to welcome Jéremy – another strong rider and a former world champion – to the team. The first day of testing was really tiring for everyone, as it was very cold and there was a lot to test. We got through most of the programme, but there are still a few important things to do. The initial impressions are definitely promising. With the improvements we can still make, I believe we will be able to make up that one position we missed out on this season. I am very confident and pleased to be part of the team.”

Ilya Mikhalchik: “It feels really good to be able to start preparations for 2022 this year. Firstly, I would like to welcome our new team member, Jéremy. I hope we can achieve some good results together. He is a very experienced endurance rider and I think we will learn a lot from each other. I am very happy to be riding with him in the team and on this bike. We have made a few improvements. I think we have a good overall package, with which we can win. We showed that in the last race. We are now testing a few things, to give ourselves an even better chance. I believe we have the potential to challenge at the top next year.”

Kenny Foray: “Our winter test is very early, but that is very good for us. The new bike is even better than the old one. It is really enjoyable to ride. I am hoping for a really good year for the whole team. If I am able to contribute to us improving, then I am definitely ready.”