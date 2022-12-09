Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM SX-F machinery will be prepared and made ‘race ready’ for FIM MXGP Motocross World Championship action thanks to Milwaukee hardware for the next two years.

The American firm will sponsor as well as provide technical cordless and hand tools for the works team as they attempt to defend their MX2 crown and aim to retrieve the MXGP title.

The 2023 MXGP Grand Prix season is almost 100 days away and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing are eager to enter the fray with three brand new riders in their four-man line-up. The crew, now headed by MXGP icon Tony Cairoli in his first term as Team Manager, will count on fresh backing from Milwaukee; the renowned brand also supplying key tooling to the KTM set-up in the world championship paddock.

Jeffrey Herlings (MXGP class with the KTM 450 SX-F), Andrea Adamo, Liam Everts and Sacha Coenen (MX2 with the KTM 250 SX-F) will bear the distinctive red and white logotype of the firm in the 2023 and 2024 campaigns after a deal between KTM and Milwaukee was inked recently.

The race team’s new sponsor established a standard in the powertools industry for their lithium power, cordless technology and, since 2010, a revitalized hand tool product catalog. They have been present in international levels of road racing and most recently in MXGP with the KTM-supported Hitachi KTM Racing fueled by Milwaukee team.

Robert Jonas, Head of Motorsports Offroad: “We couldn’t be happier to welcome Milwaukee to our special group of important sponsors and partners for the future in MXGP and motocross. They are a company that know the sport, and the value that our racing program brings both in the fight for championships and Grand Prix wins but also in the stories we create with our younger riders, the bikes and the reactions with the fans. 2022 was a tense but brilliant year for us in MX2 and we’re all hoping for more excitement together in both categories in the seasons to come.”

Komron Shepherd, Director of Marketing, Milwaukee GALP: “We are very excited about working with KTM as official sponsor of the MXGP factory team at the FIM Motocross World Championships. With Milwaukee and KTM, two leading brands have come together. They not only convince in their industries with strong performance and cutting-edge technology, but also arouse emotions and inspire their fans and users all over the world. I’m keeping my fingers crossed for the KTM team and wish us thrilling races and, of course, a KTM victory in the end.”