First historic Ducati victory in the All Japan Road Race Championship

Ryo Mizuno takes pole position, fastest race lap and victory at Motegi with the Ducati Team Kagayama Panigale V4 R

It is the first time that a non-Japanese brand has taken a race win since the All Japan Road Race Championship was established in 1994

First, historic victory for a non-Japanese manufacturer in the JSB1000 Championship at Motegi. Rider Ryo Mizuno, with the Ducati Team Kagayama Panigale V4 R, dominated the weekend of August 24-25 at Motegi, the venue for the fifth round of the All Japan Road Race Championship, in which the Formula Regional Japanese Championship single-seaters also raced.



Mizuno, who set pole position on Saturday, took the lead after passing Kohta Nozane (Honda CBR 1000-RR) on the opening lap and then led the race until the finish line, setting the fastest lap of 1m48.005s on the seventh of the scheduled twenty laps.



At the chequered flag, Ryo Mizuno finished the race with a lead of 4.135 seconds over the factory Yamaha YZF-R1 of Katsuyuki Nakasuga and 5.384 seconds over the sister bike of Yuki Okamoto.



After the fifth round of the JSB1000 Championship, Ryo Mizuno is in second position in the overall standings, 19 points behind leader Nakasuga.