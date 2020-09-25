Milwaukee, Wis September 25, 2020: Royal Enfield, the global leader in the middleweight motorcycle segment, announced it will begin motorcycle assembly in Argentina in partnership with Grupo Simpa, Royal Enfield’s local distributor in the country since 2018. This marks the first time in Royal Enfield’s modern history that motorcycles will be assembled and produced outside the company’s manufacturing facilities in Chennai, India.

Argentina is among one of the largest middleweight motorcycle markets in Latin America. Royal Enfield started dealer operations in Argentina in March 2018, with its first dealer in Vicente Lopez, Buenos Aires. Since then, the company has expanded its retail network in the market and today has five flagship dealers in Argentina. Overall, Royal Enfield has 31 flagship dealers and 40 other dealer locations across Latin America.

The assembly operations in Argentina will take place at the facilities of the Simpa Group, located in Campana, Buenos Aires. To start with, the factory will assemble three models in house – the Royal Enfield Himalayan, the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650 – beginning this month.

“Royal Enfield has been working continuously to grow and expand the middleweight motorcycle segment globally and also to increase our presence in important global markets,” said Vinod K Dasari, CEO of Royal Enfield. “In recent years, we have increased our international presence significantly and we now have a wide dealer presence in 60 countries. With a strategic vision to meet growing demand and obtain a significant advantage in the market, we have pursued our plans to establish localized assembly operations in specific markets in the Asia Pacific region and in South America, including the first CKD automaker in Argentina ”

“This launch is a major accomplishment because it is the first time that a motorcycle manufacturer of this size has put its faith in Argentina, ” said Alberto Fernández, President of Argentina. “It is quite the feat considering all the challenges of making such a monumental decision during a pandemic, which has made nearly everything difficult.”

“Argentina and other South American countries have been an important market for Royal Enfield,” said Dasari. “Since we started selling motorcycles in Argentina in 2018, we have received a resounding response from consumers to our motorcycles. The local terrain and topography create the perfect canvas for riding our motorcycles, especially the Himalayan. The initial success of Twin 650 motorcycles was also very encouraging. We are deeply committed to focusing on becoming part of the country’s rich motorcycle culture. Our decision to start assembling our motorcycles in Argentina is proof of our long-term commitment and confidence in the market.”

Brazil, Argentina and Colombia are among the three most important markets for Royal Enfield in Latin America. In addition to India (the largest market for the brand with over 900 dealerships), Royal Enfield motorcycles reach consumers and enthusiasts in more than 60 countries worldwide, through 660 dealerships and 82 exclusive brand dealers in metropolitan cities like Milwaukee, London, Paris, Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Melbourne, Sao Paulo, Bogota, Medellin, Mexico City, Buenos Aires, Dubai, Bangkok, Jakarta, Manila and Ho Chi Minh City.

About Royal Enfield

The oldest motorcycle company in continuous production in the world, Royal Enfield made its first

motorcycle in 1901. A division of Eicher Motors Limited, Royal Enfield has created the mid-size motorcycle segment in India with its unique and distinctive modern classic motorcycles. With its manufacturing base in Chennai, India, Royal Enfield has been able to grow its production rapidly against a surge in demand for its motorcycles. Royal Enfield is a leading player in the global middleweight motorcycle market.

Royal Enfield North America (RENA) is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and is developing a

growing network of more than 125 dealers in North America, including the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. RENA currently offers the Bullet 500, Classic 500, Himalayan and the all new 650 Twins: INT 650 and Continental GT 650 motorcycles along with a range of genuine motorcycle accessories and apparel.