Friday at Termas de Río Hondo for Aprilia

Encouraging start for Aprilia Racing on Friday at Termas de Río Hondo
MARCO BEZZECCHI FOURTH, LORENZO SAVADORI HARD AT WORK SUBBING FOR JORGE MARTÍN
The weekend of the Grand Prix of Argentina starts off well with positive signs for Aprilia Racing and Marco Bezzecchi, who demonstrated an outstanding feeling with his RS-GP25 from the first session on Friday.
During FP1, held on damp asphalt, Bezzecchi finished with a solid fifth place. In the practice session, on a completely dry track, the Italian rider stayed consistently with the fastest competitors, finishing fourth, just two tenths of a second behind the best time to clinch going straight through to Q2.
On the other hand, Lorenzo Savadori, called on to sub for the injured Jorge Martín – who has already confirmed his absence for the GP of the Americas as well – is focusing on adapting to the Argentine track, where he has no previous racing experience. The Italian rider placed twenty-second, meaning that he will have to go through Q1, continuing to work with the team to find the best possible setup.
It was a good first day. I am extremely pleased because the goal of going straight through to Q2 was achieved, although we still need to improve on the time-attack. We worked well with all the tyre compounds, both at the front and at the rear, and I was pleasantly surprised by the track conditions which were better than I had expected.
To be honest, I’m happy because the bike is working well and I like the track layout. The first session wasn’t simple due to the track conditions, but in the practice session, we made a step forward. Now we have a range of data to analyse ahead of the sprint race on Saturday.
It’s always special to return to Argentina because it brings to mind Aprilia Racing’s first MotoGP win. We started the weekend well, with Marco finding confidence straight away on the bike, although we still need to work on a few details. On the other hand, this is Lorenzo’s first time in Argentina, so we’re working to help him interpret the track as best as possible and to find the ideal setup for him to be as confident as possible.
