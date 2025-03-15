Friday at Termas de Río Hondo for Aprilia

The weekend of the Grand Prix of Argentina starts off well with positive signs for Aprilia Racing and Marco Bezzecchi, who demonstrated an outstanding feeling with his RS-GP25 from the first session on Friday. During FP1, held on damp asphalt, Bezzecchi finished with a solid fifth place. In the practice session, on a completely dry track, the Italian rider stayed consistently with the fastest competitors, finishing fourth, just two tenths of a second behind the best time to clinch going straight through to Q2. On the other hand, Lorenzo Savadori, called on to sub for the injured Jorge Martín – who has already confirmed his absence for the GP of the Americas as well – is focusing on adapting to the Argentine track, where he has no previous racing experience. The Italian rider placed twenty-second, meaning that he will have to go through Q1, continuing to work with the team to find the best possible setup.