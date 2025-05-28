Gardner On The Pace As GYTR GRT Yamaha Complete Successful Misano Test

Under stable and sunny conditions, the GYTR GRT Yamaha duo made the most of their track time. The first day saw both riders focusing primarily on long-distance runs rather than outright lap times, evaluating several new components on their Yamaha R1 machines. Gardner completed 67 laps, showing solid pace to finish the day in 11th with a best time of 1’33.783. Meanwhile, teammate Aegerter steadily built his rhythm across 90 laps, ending the day 15th with a fastest time of 1’34.095. The second day followed a similar path of consistent improvement. Gardner enjoyed a strong morning session, continuing to improve his times and gaining confidence. By the end of the day, the Australian had logged 87 laps and finished fifth overall with an impressive 1’32.890. Aegerter also made solid progress, putting in 103 laps and wrapping up the test in 16th position with a best of 1’33.811. Remy Gardner (1’32.890) “Overall, it was a really positive test. We managed to try several new things, and having stable weather helped us complete consistent runs across both days. The lap time was strong too, which is crucial because solid qualifying performances are key to building better races. There’s still some work to do, but we gathered a lot of good data to carry into the race weekend and beyond.” Dominique Aegerter (1’33.811) “It’s always good to be back testing, especially at a circuit where we’ll be racing soon. We were able to try different setups and collect valuable data. The goal was to complete as many laps as possible, and we succeeded in that. Now we’ll focus on what we learned and work on turning it into better performance for the next round. I’m confident we can take a step forward.”