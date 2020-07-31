Ducati wants you to watch MotoAmerica on us for free and cheer on the Ducati Teams and are offering a you to Get a Free 7-day subscription to MotoAmerica Live+ Right Now. Amazing, I know!

Panigale V4 R | The sound of excellence – A race bike approved for the road. So fast, 22 pounds of weight was added to the Panigale V4 R in the MotoAmerica Stock 1000cc series to try and let the competition keep up!

In this year’s MotoAmerica races Kyle Wyman #33 has put his Ducati Panigale V4 R on the Superbike podium while P.J. Jacobsen #99 has secured victories in Stock 1000 & Superbike Cup classes.

Check out Kyle Wyman and P.J. Jacobsen push the limits on a Panigale V4 R during this weekend’s MotoAmerica race at Road Atlanta.

