Grueling weekend in the sand of Lommel Belgium MXGP

The Husqvarna Factory Racing stars have just concluded a gruelling weekend in the sand of Lommel, Belgium, as the Grand Prix of Flanders was run at the historic venue. The event was the fourteenth round of the 2022 FIM Motocross World Championship and one that’ll go down in history. Brian Bogers claimed an emotional overall victory in the premier division and Kay de Wolf won a moto in the MX2 class. Bogers simply dominated the first premier-class moto beneath the beating sun. Starting in third aboard his FC 450, he quickly advanced into the lead and was unchallenged from that moment on. Consistently lapping considerably faster than his competition, whilst making it look so easy, he eventually rode away to a fifteen-second lead. To put an exclamation point on his ride, he had the fastest lap by more than a second.

The second moto was another thrilling outing for Bogers, who started just on the cusp of the top five. ‘189’ slowly picked riders off in the laps that followed, until he eventually settled into fourth place. Bogers never gave up, as normal, and continued to strive for more until the last second. Such an attitude served him well in the end, as he claimed third with a lap to go and that was enough to give him the Grand Prix win. The 1-3 scorecard put his FC 450 on top of the box and helped him edge closer to sixth in the championship standings.

For de Wolf, returning to Lommel was rather special. It was a year ago that he claimed his first moto victory aboard an FC 250 and he picked up right where he left off on Saturday, as he took pole position for the first time this season. The first moto was just as successful; he started fourth and jumped into the lead within a couple of laps. First was held all of the way to the chequered flag and, incredibly, he lapped up to ninth.

The second MX2 moto had it all for de Wolf. Starting the moto in third, and again making use of that power in his steed, he made passes quite quickly and found himself in the race lead within a couple of laps. It was at that point that a titanic battle for the victory ensued and, unfortunately, de Wolf came up just short and had to settle for second place. A 1-2 scorecard was more than enough for second overall on the day.

Returning to Grand Prix competition after a lengthy recovery period, Roan van de Moosdijk showed plenty of potential. Moosdijk led briefly in moto one, before a crash relegated him to sixth at the end, and backed that up with a fifth place in the second encounter. A rather consistent 6-5 scorecard left him in fifth in the overall classification – a fantastic foundation that he can build off of in the coming weeks.

Pauls Jonass was not present at the Grand Prix of Flanders, following advice from doctors, after cutting his arm in the second moto at last weekend’s Grand Prix of Czech Republic.

The Standing Construct Husqvarna Factory Racing and Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing riders will be able to take advantage of a weekend off now, before a furious sprint to the final chequered flag begins. A three-week run of events will start with the Grand Prix of Sweden on August 07.

Brian Bogers: “I just don’t know what to say! This is just amazing. It is absolutely unbelievable. It was a really, really tough Grand Prix. We made it to the top though. I had so much flow in the first moto, but the second moto was a little tougher. We managed to fight every lap and get the job done. Thank you to my team for believing in me.”

Kay de Wolf: “It was a really good weekend. I got pole position and the win in the first moto, but there was no energy left in the second moto. We have had some difficult times this year. To get back on the podium is just incredible. It was not easy, but I am so happy to get back to where I belong.”

Roan van de Moosdijk: “Coming back at the toughest race of the year was not easy! I led for a few laps of the first moto, but the intensity was so high and you cannot practice that during the week. I tried to follow and learn from the other riders. I think that I should be really proud of my comeback ride, especially as I missed the podium by only one point.”

Results – 2022 FIM Motocross World Championship, Round Fourteen

MXGP – Overall

1. Brian Bogers (Husqvarna) 45pts; 2. Calvin Vlaanderen (Yamaha) 44pts; 3. Glenn Coldenhoff (Husqvarna) 43pts

MXGP – Moto One

1. Brian Bogers (Husqvarna) 34:45.644; 2. Calvin Vlaanderen (Yamaha) 35:01.492; 3. Romain Febvre (Kawasaki) 35:11.120

MXGP – Moto Two

1. Glenn Coldenhoff (Yamaha) 35:05.672; 2. Calvin Vlaanderen (Yamaha) 35:11.078; 3. Brian Bogers (Husqvarna) 35:21.447

MXGP – Standings

1. Tim Gajser (Honda) 605pts; 2. Jeremy Seewer (Yamaha) 483pts; 3. Jorge Prado (GASGAS) 465pts… 7. Brian Bogers (Husqvarna) 332pts; 9. Pauls Jonass (Husqvarna) 287pts

MX2 – Overall

1. Jago Geerts (Yamaha) 47pts; 2. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 47pts; 3. Tom Vialle (KTM) 32pts… 5. Roan van de Moosdijk (Husqvarna) 31pts

MX2 – Moto One

1. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 34:52.109; 2. Jago Geerts (Yamaha) 34:58.242; 3. Simon Langenfelder (GASGAS) 35:31.963… 6. Roan van de Moosdijk (Husqvarna) 35:31.963

MX2 – Moto Two

1. Jago Geerts (Yamaha) 34:49.079; 2. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 35:03.928; 3. Kevin Horgmo (Kawasaki) 35:05.837… 5. Roan van de Moosdijk (Husqvarna) 35:42.021

MX2 – Standings

1. Jago Geerts (Yamaha) 590pts; 2. Tom Vialle (KTM) 567pts; 3. Simon Langenfelder (GASGAS) 469pts… 9. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 320pts; 19. Roan van de Moosdijk (Husqvarna) 86pts