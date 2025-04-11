GYTR GRT Yamaha Evaluate Race Options on Opening Day in Assen

Dominique Aegerter and Remy Gardner returned to action at the legendary TT Circuit Assen in the Netherlands, as Round 3 of the 2025 WorldSBK season got underway with Friday’s free practice sessions. The GYTR GRT Yamaha duo ended the day 12th and 13th overall on the combined timesheets.

Free Practice 1 kicked off at 10:20 local time with both riders showing solid pace while focusing on race set-up. Using the same set of tyres throughout the 45-minute session, Aegerter posted the fifth fastest time with a 1’34.865, while Gardner followed in eighth with a 1’34.988.

In the warmer conditions of the afternoon, the duo improved their lap times during Free Practice 2, continuing to prioritise long-run performance over time attacks. Both evaluated different race tyre options and collected valuable data ahead of the weekend’s races. By the end of the session, the two-time WorldSSP Champion Aegerter placed 12th with a 1’34.506, just ahead of his 27-year-old teammate Gardner, who finished 13th with a 1’34.540.

Dominique Aegerter – P12 (1’34.506):

“It was a busy Friday, but we had a strong start this morning. Free Practice 1 was really positive — we were able to get into a good rhythm and focus on our race setup. In the afternoon, our attention shifted to evaluating race tyre options. Now, we’ll dive into the data from both sessions to find areas for improvement. We’ll keep working hard to make another step forward and aim for a strong Saturday.”

Remy Gardner – P13 (1’34.540):

“It was a demanding day with a lot of laps and solid work. We concentrated on race pace and tried different tyre options to see what works best over a longer distance. The overall feeling was okay, but we know there’s still room to improve if we want to fight closer to the front. We’ll now analyse the data and I’m confident we can make the right adjustments to take a step in the right direction.”