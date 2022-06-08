Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship Highlights:

Carson City Motorsports Hangtown Motocross Classic Anderson Gets His Win While Lawrence Overcomes the Odds HANGTOWN MOTOCROSS CLASSIC HIGHLIGHTS Another ideal afternoon of weather set the stage for more compelling action at the second round of the 50th Anniversary of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, as drama reigned supreme at the Carson City Motorsports Hangtown Motocross Classic. The battle for victory in both the 450 Class and 250 Class came down to the wire at Prairie City SVRA, resulting in a two well-earned victories. 450 Class While point leader Chase Sexton once again established himself as the rider to beat in both motos and led most of the afternoon aboard his Team Honda HRC machine, he came up short in his bid for victory. Instead, Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Jason Anderson and Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing’s Eli Tomac walked away with the moto wins, with Anderson finally emerging with his first career overall victory after 12 years of trying. 450 Class Overall Results (Moto Finish) Jason Anderson, Edgewood, N.M., Kawasaki (1-3) Chase Sexton, La Moille, Ill., Honda (2-2) Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Yamaha (4-1) Ken Roczen, Germany, Honda (3-4) Christian Craig, El Cajon, Calif., Yamaha (5-5) Antonio Cairoli, Italy, KTM (7-6) Ryan Dungey, Belle Plaine, Minn., KTM (6-7) Aaron Plessinger, Hamilton, Ohio, KTM (9-8) Joey Savatgy, Thomasville, Ga., Kawasaki (11-9) Justin Barcia, Monroe, N.Y., GASGAS (10-11) 450 Class Championship Standings (Round 2 of 12) Chase Sexton, La Moille, Ill., Honda – 94 Ken Roczen, Germany, Honda – 82 Jason Anderson, Edgewood, N.M., Kawasaki – 76 Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Yamaha – 75 Christian Craig, El Cajon, Calif., Yamaha – 72 Ryan Dungey, Belle Plaine, Minn., KTM – 61 Antonio Cairoli, Italy, KTM – 55 Aaron Plessinger, Hamilton, Ohio, KTM – 51 Justin Barcia, Monroe, N.Y., GASGAS – 46 Garrett Marchbanks, Coalville, Utah, Yamaha – 42 250 Class One week after he opened his title defense with a dominant performance, Team Honda HRC’s Jett Lawrence came to Hangtown feeling less than 100% as he fought through illness. The Australian showed the resolve of a champion throughout the day and kept himself in the thick of the hunt, thanks largely to a pair of strong starts. Lawrence put himself at the front of the field in Moto 2 and withstood all challenges to capture another victory on an afternoon when he was nowhere near his best. 250 Class Overall Results (Moto Finish) Jett Lawrence, Australia, Honda (3-1) Justin Cooper, Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y., Yamaha (2-3) Hunter Lawrence, Australia, Honda (4-2) Jo Shimoda, Japan, Kawasaki (5-4) Max Vohland, Sacramento, Calif., KTM (7-5) Levi Kitchen, Washougal, Wash., Yamaha (6-6) Seth Hammaker, Bainbridge, Pa., Kawasaki (8-8) Michael Mosiman, Sebastopol, Calif., GASGAS (1-39) Stilez Robertson, Bakersfield, Calif., Husqvarna (11-7) Nick Romano, Bayside, N.Y., Yamaha (10-9) 250 Class Championship Standings (Round 2 of 12) Jett Lawrence, Australia, Honda – 95 Hunter Lawrence, Australia, Honda – 84 Jo Shimoda, Japan, Kawasaki – 72 Justin Cooper, Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y., Yamaha – 60 Levi Kitchen, Washougal, Wash., Yamaha – 59 Seth Hammaker, Bainbridge, Pa., Kawasaki – 55 Michael Mosiman, Sebastopol, Calif., GASGAS – 55 Max Vohland, Sacramento, Calif., KTM – 50 Stilez Robertson, Bakersfield, Calif., Husqvarna – 45 Pierce Brown, Sandy, Utah, GASGAS – 39