HUSQVARNA MOTORCYCLES AND STERILGARDA MAX RACING TEAM SET FOR EXCITING MOTO3™ SEASON

Husqvarna Motorcycles is proud to see the new FR 250 GP machine in the colours of the Sterilgarda Max Racing Team for the re-introduction to the intensely competitive Moto3™ contest. The brand was last present in this category in 2015 and scored two podium results in 2014.

24-year old Fenati has won 11 Moto3™ Grands Prix. The Italian has eight campaigns under his belt and is one of the most experienced riders on the grid. He celebrated a rostrum finish at the Losail International Circuit in 2012, which was his very first FIM World Championship appearance. Lopez, from Madrid, has one podium trophy from his two years of Moto3™. The 18-year old Spaniard grabbed 3rd position at the Chang International Circuit in Thailand last summer and has recorded fastest laps in both 2018 and 2019 as he continues his education at the highest level. Both riders will be supervised by Team Manager Peter Öttl.

The fast, floodlit corners of the Losail International Circuit is a stage that has opened MotoGP™ for fourteen successive years.

Global health situation and complications with travel has led to alteration of the race programme. Moto3™ (14.20 CET) races will go ahead after the teams and riders were already based in Doha for the recent final test of the pre-season. Due to the postponed OR Thailand Grand Prix, the second round will take place on 5th of April at the Grand Prix of the Americas in the USA.

Pit Beirer – Motorsports Director at KTM / Husqvarna Motorcycles: “It will be a big pleasure to see those white Husqvarna Motorcycles again on the Moto3™ grid. Having this presence at the highest level of road racing is part of an important strategy for the street bike expansion of the brand and a busy future for the company. Thanks to Peter, Max, Romano and Alonso and all the guys we have a strong team. There is a good mix of experience and competitiveness and young character that is vital for the class.”

Max Biaggi – Sterilgarda Max Racing Team Principal: “After a good debut with 2nd place in the World Championship last year, in 2020 we are very excited to start the new collaboration with Husqvarna Motorcycles and our main sponsor. We have two talented riders. We expect Romano to be doing a good job from the beginning because of his experience and with Alonso we have a very young rider with a lot of potential. We’re looking forward to our first race at Qatar, which is a good track and one that the riders like a lot. Let’s see what we can do on Sunday.”

2020 MotoGP™ Provisional calendar

Round 1: 8 March, Qatar – Losail International Circuit (MotoGP class cancelled)

Round 2: 5 April, Americas – Circuit of the Americas

Round 3: 19 April, Argentina – Termas de Rio Hondo

Round 4: 3 May, Spain – Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto

Round 5: 17 May, France – Le Mans

Round 6: 31 May, Italy – Autodromo del Mugello

Round 7: 7 June, Catalunya – Barcelona-Cataluyna

Round 8: 21 June, Germany – Sachsenring

Round 9: 28 June, Netherlands – TT Circuit Assen

Round 10: 12 July, Finland – KymiRing

Round 11: 9 August, Czech Republic – Automotodrom Brno

Round 12: 16 August, Austria – Red Bull Ring-Spielberg

Round 13: 30 August, Great Britain – Silverstone

Round 14: 13 September, San Marino – Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli

Round 15: 27 September, Aragón – Motorland Aragón

Round 16: 4 October, Thailand – Chang International Circuit

Round 17: 18 October, Japan – Twin Ring Motegi

Round 18: 25 October, Australia – Phillip Island

Round 19: 1 November, Malaysia – Sepang International Circuit

Round 20: 15 November: Comunitat Valencia – Circuito de Ricardo Tormo