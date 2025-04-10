Iconic ‘Cathedral of Speed’ in Assen (Netherlands) hosts third round of 2025 WorldSBK season

Circuit TT Assen will host the third round of the 2025 WorldSBK season, which begins tomorrow with free practice at 10:20 a.m. (CEST).

The Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team comes to the ‘Cathedral of Speed’ with Nicolò Bulega in first place in the Superbike World Championship standings: 111 points, 29 more than Razgatlioglu (BMW).

Alvaro Bautista is in fourth position with 59 points and has to recover one from Petrucci (Ducati) to take third place.

The weekend’s programme includes Saturday’s Superpole at 11.00 a.m. (CEST), followed by Race 1, which gets underway at 14.00 a.m. (CEST). The Superpole Race and Race 2 are at the same time on Sunday.

Nicolò Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #11)

“I am happy to race at Assen on a circuit I have always liked. The weather seems much better than last year, which could be an advantage. We come from a compelling weekend at Portimao, aiming to continue on the same path.”

Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #19)

“The Assen TT is a very different circuit to Portimao, so it will be important to work well from free practice to find a good set-up. We’ll also have to concentrate on the new tyres brought by Pirelli and understand what choice to make ahead of the races. The objective? To arrive in the best condition on the grid. Then we’ll see”.