Inspiration Friday: LiveWire by Harley-Davidson

The Age of Electric. Harley-Davidson spins off the LiveWire into its own brand (LiveWire) launching this Spring! H-D claims “the best experience for the urban rider, with personality and soul” and drawing a clear “agile disruptor” line in the sand. LiveWire by Harley-Davidson will focus on the urban market and feature a Virtual HQ in Silicon Valley with dedicated EV showrooms starting in California.

This isn’t the first time Harley-Davidson has created a sub-brand, remember Buell (and later EBR when Buell failed?). My staff and I are mixed on why Harley-Davidson would split off the brand but we can agree it is progress and good to see Harley-Davidson trying new things. Although I personally wish H-D would have used Buell technology, V-Rod technology and even XR1200R/X when those models were discontinued rather than have that R&D languish. So they could learn from their past track record if LiveWire doesn’t work out.

With eBikes and electric bikes becoming more and more common and with environmental movements pushing for efficiency we will see more of these types of bikes in the future. So cheer or jeer them they are expected to slowly gain market share and if that means our loved sport of motorcycling gets to stay around for decades longer and attracts more new riders, then it is good for all of us, whether you ever own an electric motorcycle or a gas powered one. Personally I don’t want to be forced to choose one or the other so choice is good.

We are expecting a 2021 Harley-Davidson LiveWire this year for a long term review and my staff will put that “personality and soul” to the test and unlike copycat YouTube “motorcycle influencers” who don’t regularly ride we do and you know we will have an unbiased review for you.

HARLEY-DAVIDSON LAUNCHES LIVEWIRE, THE ELECTRIC MOTORCYCLE BRAND

“One of the six pillars of The Hardwire Strategy is to lead in electric – by launching LiveWire as an all-electric brand, we are seizing the opportunity to lead and define the market in EV. With the mission to be the most desirable electric motorcycle brand in the world, LiveWire will pioneer the future of motorcycling, for the pursuit of urban adventure and beyond. LiveWire also plans to innovate and develop technology that will be applicable to Harley-Davidson electric motorcycles in the future.” – Jochen Zeitz, chairman, president and CEO of Harley-Davidson

The first LiveWire branded motorcycle is scheduled to launch on July 8, 2021 and to premiere at the International Motorcycle Show on July 9, 2021.

Unique lineage: LiveWire draws on its DNA as an agile disruptor from the lineage of Harley-Davidson, capitalizing on a decade of learnings in the EV sector and the heritage of the most desirable motorcycle brand in the world.

Motorcycles + beyond: with an initial focus on the urban market, LiveWire will pioneer the electric motorcycle space, and beyond.

Virtual HQ: innovating by design and attracting industry-leading talent, LiveWire will be headquartered virtually, with initial hubs in Silicon Valley, CA (LiveWire Labs) and Milwaukee, WI.

Marketplace: from launch, LiveWire will work with participating dealers from the Harley-Davidson network as an independent brand. An innovative go-to-market model will blend digital and physical retail formats, tailoring the experience to the local market and allowing customers to discover LiveWire on their own terms.

Dedicated showroom: seizing the opportunity to lead in EV and innovating across the customer journey, LiveWire will operate dedicated EV showrooms in select locations, starting in California. Here customers will be able to experience the LiveWire brand in an immersive and innovative way.

Technology focus: with a dedicated focus on EV, LiveWire plans to develop the technology of the future and to invest in the capabilities needed to lead the transformation of motorcycling. LiveWire expects to benefit from Harley-Davidson’s engineering expertise, manufacturing footprint, supply chain infrastructure, and global logistics capabilities.

Technology sharing: Harley-Davidson and LiveWire intend to cooperate and share their technological advancements to ensure an industry leading application in their respective core segments.

